United Way of Greater Yankton’s The Clothing Closet program offers community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified and welcoming space.
To help prepare youth for a successful school year, and to provide adequate and appropriate clothing, The Clothing Closet will host a Back 2 School Days shopping event on Aug. 15-16.
• Youth from Kindergarten to High School will have the opportunity to shop for clothing by appointment only. Call United Way at (605)665-6766 to schedule shopping times.
• Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Clothing Closet’s Back 2 School Days shopping event is open to all school-aged children in need of clothing at 203 E 3rd Street, Yankton. Vouchers from outside agencies are not needed for families to participate, however pre-scheduled appointments are required.
For more information about The Clothing Closet and to schedule a shopping appointment, contact United Way of Greater Yankton by calling 605-665-6766.
