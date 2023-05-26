Each year, May is Bird Month in Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partner organizations celebrate with a variety of activities across the state throughout the month. More information can be found at nebraskabirdmonth.org.
A local opportunity will be the Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt on tap at Lewis and Clark SRA near Yankton tonight (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.