INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a gray 1999 Chrysler Newport 300 (LP: 715796) from First St. in Lesterville.
• A report was received at 6:28 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious person/vehicle on Wagner St. in Lesterville. According to the sheriff’s report, a green 2004 Ford Escape that was stolen in Yankton was recovered at the Lesterville location.
• A report was received at 11:56 a.m. Friday of theft from a vehicle on Burleigh St. An 1187 Sportsman Remington Shotgun was reported stolen from the vehicle sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. The suspect apparently left a flashlight on the seat.
• A report was received at 11:11 a.m. Friday of theft on Burleigh St. A car was entered and items were taken.
• A report was received at 10:02 p.m. Friday of the theft of a mountain bike on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:17 p.m. Thursday of theft from a business on Broadway. Two suspects left the store “with lots of merchandise.”
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.