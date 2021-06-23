Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the 7th Meridian en Blanc Fundraiser on July 17, 2021, on the lower level of the Meridian Bridge. Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.
This year’s event is held in partnership with our local Connecting Cultures organization and will feature Native American artists including Jenny White of Post Pilgrim Gallery in Sioux Falls, Josie Traversie of Families for Change, and music by James Dean. All proceeds will support the next phase of YAA’s Make Art Happen initiative, supplementing costs associated with tuition and uniforms for Children’s Choir, reducing costs associated with children’s theater productions and education, and purchasing art subscription boxes to be awarded to kids each month of the year.
Tickets for Meridian en Blanc can be purchased at G.A.R. Hall, located at 508 Douglas. The price of the ticket includes dinner and musical entertainment. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at the event. Guests will be encouraged to Make Art Happen by taking part in a silent auction, purchasing artwork from the guest artists.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton, South Dakota. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information contact Yankton Area Arts at 605-665-9754 or by emailing info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.