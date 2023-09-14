When Heartland Humane Society (HHS) moved into its current location in eastern Yankton in 2014, the facility was expected to be able to handle about 1,000 animals each year at most. Up until this summer, the shelter has been running quite efficiently with about 600-700 animals annually, said Kerry Feilmeier, executive director.
Then, in May, things changed.
“We built the facility to serve about 1,000 animals, so we figured it was coming someday. Thing is, it happened overnight,” she said.
Starting in May, Feilmeier said intakes really started increasing.
“All of a sudden in May, we took in 102 animals and it was like, ‘What a fluke,’” she joked. “But then it happened again in June and July, so we’re thinking this is our new normal.
“We have always been well supported by the community,” she said. “This kind of increase overnight, from a financial standpoint, is very alarming. Where will this money come from long term? How will we keep up financially? Those are big concerns for the board and myself.”
Throughout September, Heartland Humane Society is running multiple fundraisers with a goal of reaching $100,000 by the end of the month.
When looking at the numbers from the increase in animals and the costs associated with their care, it’s easy to see why the money is needed.
“We came up with a goal of $100,000,” Feilmeier said. “That’s about 20% more than we’ve ever asked. We picked that number because we’ve had to change how our medical programs work and protocol changes. All these changes have been for the better, but they’ve really made us look closer at the numbers.
“It costs about $100 for the intake of a cat or dog,” she continued. “So, when you figure that we’re now getting about 1,000 animals per year, it’s easy to do the math.”
Those intake costs include time spent with a veterinarian, vaccines and staff time for creating profiles. Feilmeier also indicated that those costs are for animals that come to the shelter already fixed and otherwise healthy. When HHS has to spay or neuter the animal and, sometimes, nurse it back to health, those costs increase.
This is a new frontier for Heartland because the shelter has had, and continues to have, amazing volunteer support and donations from throughout the area. However, for the first time, it isn’t keeping up with the influx of new arrivals.
“Just looking at dry dog food for our shelter pets, crunching the numbers, we’re currently looking at $16,000 just for dog food, so you can see our need,” she said. “Since I’ve been here in 2017, we’ve never had to purchase dog food. The donations were enough. Now, with these increased numbers, we’ve had to buy it for the first time.”
Feilmeier said the team is also looking for a few more volunteers who might be willing to help out around the shelter doing things such as cleaning food bowls, sweeping, maybe a little laundry and other basic chores.
“The extra animals are taking up much more of our staff time, so it would really help our staff and our dogs and cats,” she said. “These are things we never really needed before this big increase.”
Heartland is holding this fundraiser throughout the month and people have already been stepping up.
“We’ve been getting some great support in the community already and from some local businesses who are doing some great things for us,” she said. “It’s really just a cumulative effort to let people know that we’re here and we need a little help right now.”
Heartland Humane Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has a 15-member board of directors, four full-time employees, three part-time employees and more than 100 volunteers.
There is an online auction at www.onebidpal.net/2023hhs.
Today, Friday, Sept. 15, is the last day to purchase tickets to “A Night at Cee Cee’s” benefit in Vermillion. Tickets for this event include one beverage. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23, with shelter stories, appetizers, a live auction and preview to the 2023 online auction.
Tickets are still available for the HHS celebration party at Ben’s Brew Station from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets to this event include games, raffles and appetizers.
For tickets to any of these or for more questions on other ways to help, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
