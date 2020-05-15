Excitement and uneasiness color this year’s senior experience.
Emerson McClure, a Yankton High School (YHS) senior who will be attending the University of Nebraska — Lincoln in the fall, has been looking forward to her senior year for a long time.
“I kind of had the end of my senior year planned out for the entirety of high school, all the excitement and closing the book, saying goodbye to all my friends, having all these ceremonies celebrating everything that you’ve done,” she said.
“I know that I and a lot of my friends are really sad about prom and not having all these (closures) with their friends.”
As disappointing as it is, seniors know that there are worse things going on in the world.
The arrival of the novel coronavirus in Yankton followed by a closure of school continued through the last three months of the school year, cancelled all of the big — and little — things that make the end of a senior year special.
For Dylan Yaggie, also at YHS, spring track was going to be a big part of his way to say goodbye to high school friends.
“I do track, and the whole track season got cancelled,” Yaggie said. “It’s something I look forward to throughout the year. Track was just like a good way to end the year with all my friends and just have fun.”
Yaggie’s disappointment focused on a perceived lack of communication between school district officials and the senior class as a whole.
“I feel like we could have maybe gone a week or two without school and then gone back and acted like everything was OK,” Yaggie said. “Everyone would have been fine. We could have kept track; we could have kept prom and that would have been great.”
Teachers were in touch with students, but not about the big decisions.
“I do feel like there could have been a lot more communication between the school and the students themselves because that’s who is affected,” Yaggie said. “It took them 2½ months to ask us if we wanted to reschedule the graduation.”
Ciera Himes of Bon Homme High School said she understood why the schools closed and agreed with the reasoning, but despite being a self-described “person with a plan,” COVID-19 may not be done upsetting more of her long-term planning.
Attending the University of South Dakota in the fall, Himes is aware that, depending on prevalence of the virus in the area, classes may not be in person all the time.
Not knowing what would happen this spring created uneasiness for many students, Bailey Wiesler of YHS told the Press & Dakotan.
“Like most seniors, we expected to have a prom and a formal graduation day and all that every senior looks forward to, and seeing our friends,” said Wiesler, who will be attending Western Kentucky University as a meteorology major in the fall. “The date that we got out of school, it was unsettling to know that could have been our last day of high school without us having that formal coming to terms with saying ‘goodbye.’”
There were also special moments that would not be spent together.
“The last week of school, you’ll usually visit former teachers,” Wiesler said. “You talk to them and talk to students that are in their classes to say how they’ve had an impact on us, and to see how much we’ve grown.”
Despite the not knowing how anything would go, Wiesler said she thinks that the school district did a great job honoring seniors with a virtual graduation and the option for graduates to have a real ceremony on July 26.
Of course, COVID-19 could affect summer plans as well, and some seniors will have already embarked on whatever is next for them and may not be able to attend their graduation ceremony.
“I hope that everything works out so we all can go,” Wiesler said. “I think it’s an important ceremony that can really be our final closing and we will get to see everybody one more time.
The parent-organized senior parade set for today (Saturday) was an unexpected, but welcome event to help close out the year, too.
“I would say that we definitely had the most challenging — but also one of the most unique — senior years of probably anybody who’s been in high school,” Wiesler said. “And that we will always have to bond over.”
———
A parade of seniors in separate vehicles will travel throughout Yankton beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Yankton High School.
The Yankton High School “virtual” graduation” for the class of 2020 is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17. The public will be able to view the event by going to the Yankton School District (YSD) website — https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ — clicking the “Recent News” tab and then the “Virtual Graduation” tab.
A YSD graduation ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in the YHS Main Gym if allowed by recommendations of the CDC as well as state and local health officials.
