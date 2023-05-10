On the eve of the end of the federal public health emergency tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday it is discontinuing its weekly COVID-19 updates.
“This is the last weekly update for the respiratory disease season as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, 2023,” the DOH posted on its online dashboard with its latest weekly update. “A new, simplified COVID-19 dashboard will be released at the end of June 2023. The new dashboard will provide monthly updates on COVID-19 in South Dakota.”
The DOH began posting COVID updates daily in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. The postings reverted to weekly for a time in 2021 until the omicron surge late that year prompted a return to daily updates. It went back to a weekly format in 2022.
The dashboard changed with the nature of the pandemic. It began including vaccination information in early 2021 and included follow-up doses and which vaccines were used. The portal also posted statistics on deaths in long-term care facilities and the number of COVID recoveries. The dashboard also offered weekly updates on the educational institutions in the state.
Gradually, the DOH began paring down the information on the dashboard, with latter updates mostly covering new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
There was no word as to what the timing would be for the monthly South Dakota updates.
The move joins a trend among other states now that the COVID-19 pandemic is seen to be less pressing. For instance, Nebraska discontinued its updates in the fall of 2021.
The U.S. Department of health announced recently that is planning to end its federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 on May 11. With the end of the PHE, items such as free vaccine tests and a suspension of work requirements for some food assistance programs may also end.
South Dakota’s final weekly COVID-19 update showed 257 new infections and two new deaths related to the coronavirus.
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,231. No new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 33 active hospitalizations, which was unchanged from last week. There were 13 new hospitalizations posted.
New area South Dakota cases included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, 0; Clay County, 0; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +1; Union County, +2; and Yankton County, +3.
Yankton County also reported one new hospitalization.
