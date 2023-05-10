COVID Update for May 10, 2023
On the eve of the end of the federal public health emergency tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday it is discontinuing its weekly COVID-19 updates.

“This is the last weekly update for the respiratory disease season as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, 2023,” the DOH posted on its online dashboard with its latest weekly update. “A new, simplified COVID-19 dashboard will be released at the end of June 2023. The new dashboard will provide monthly updates on COVID-19 in South Dakota.”

