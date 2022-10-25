Smith Calls For Civility During USD Visit
Jamie Smith said Tuesday night during an appearance at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion that a simple accounting error in his pre-general gubernatorial election campaign finance filing was the cause of missing mailing addresses in the report. The problem, he said, has been fixed.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — An issue that Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign and the South Dakota Republican Party has raised this week concerning Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith’s campaign financial report was quickly dismissed by Smith during an appearance at Farber Hall on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion Tuesday night.

“We had an accounting error,” he said in reply to a question about information that was missing from his most recent pre-general election campaign finance filing on Monday. The report didn’t include the mailing addresses of individuals who donated between $100 and $4,000 to his campaign.

