Smith Calls For Civility During USD Visit

VERMILLION — An issue that Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign and the South Dakota Republican Party has raised this week concerning Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith’s campaign financial report was quickly dismissed by Smith during an appearance at Farber Hall on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion Tuesday night.
“We had an accounting error,” he said in reply to a question about information that was missing from his most recent pre-general election campaign finance filing on Monday. The report didn’t include the mailing addresses of individuals who donated between $100 and $4,000 to his campaign.
“One column of our spread sheet did not get submitted to the Secretary of State’s office. That was the addresses. So, when there were hundreds of violations, as they say, it was because one column was not included … and now it’s there,” Smith said, indicating that the problem has been corrected.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Smith’s amended disclosure report was sent by his campaign to the Secretary of State’s office early Tuesday afternoon.
The Argus Leader also reported Tuesday that Dan Lederman, chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, has filed an affidavit requesting that either the Secretary of State office hold a contested case hearing, or the Division of Criminal Investigation begin a case related to whether Smith, from Sioux Falls, violated campaign finance laws.
“Sure, they are,” Smith said, when told of the state GOP’s action, drawing laughter from the audience. “No one would expect nothing less from them when they have so many scandals going on within their own candidate that they can’t even think about. They want to take a guy who is honest and works hard for the people and is trying to run the best campaign that he can with limited resources compared to (Noem’s) millions and millions of dollars they’ve spent and do things with that are questionable every day.
“It is what it is,” Smith said.
Tuesday’s event was sponsored by the USD College Democrats.
He told members of the audience that nearly filled the small auditorium of Farber Hall that it is vital for all people of South Dakota to work together.
“I have been able to build coalitions with people, and you should be able to build coalitions with people,” said Smith, who has been a member of the South Dakota Legislature since 2017 and has served as minority leader of the South Dakota House since 2019. “It doesn’t matter what party you’re in. To be willing to have that conversation with anybody, having an open door, being able to talk about it is a great starting spot, right?”
He talked about the number of people who come into his office in Pierre during the legislative session who aren’t Democrats but who feel they can safely speak with him.
“It’s safer to come talk to me than within their own party sometimes,” Smith said. “I’ve got a listening ear, we try to solve problems together and as long as it’s good for the state of South Dakota, I don’t care what party it comes from. That’s the attitude.”
Civility in politics is important, he said.
“A lot of people say, ‘You should be meaner.’ ‘You should attack her more.’ And I say, ‘That’s not who I am. I got to be me,’” Smith said. “Civility in politics is something that we need so badly in this country.
“I believe that leaders lead by example. Whether or not you want people to do this, they are watching everything you do and one of the things is how you treat other people,” he said. “So, being welcoming, being understanding, being willing to listen and talk things through becomes a great starting point.”
Smith mentioned Rep. Spencer Gosch (R), the Speaker of the House in Pierre and a man Smith describes as being “far from a Democrat. He is out there on the right-hand side of the Republican Party and he said some mighty nice things about me in an article on the front page of the Argus.”
In a story written by Bart Pfankuch of South Dakota News Watch, Gosch said he has found Smith to be a likable lawmaker who is a great listener and valued colleague, even though the two disagree on many political issues.
“I would tell you that between Jamie Smith and the governor, I’ve had a much more cordial relationship and conversations with Jamie than I ever have had with the governor, and she’s from my own party,” Gosch says in the article. “Jamie Smith to me, I think he’s a great guy … as a person, I consider us really, really good friends because he’s just the kind of guy that everybody loves, he’s a guy who’s really hard not to love. When he talks to you, he really listens and he really cares, and he remembers things.”
“It took guts to do that. People don’t have the guts to tell the truth oftentimes, the political guts to say something that might not be popular with their party,” Smith told his Vermillion audience. “I will say, too, that he’s my friend, which may not be popular with some Democrats, but we are friends. Why? Because we can talk.”
Smith said he and Gosch share the same leadership concerns in Pierre and they both talk about those issues. Both of their families have also formed strong friendships as the two men work together in the State Capitol.
“Our governor doesn’t have that relationship with just about anybody in the Capitol,” Smith said. “I’ve called on every one of the leaders but two this past week … and one of the guys, I didn’t have his number. The other guy — I talked to his wife because he was in a meeting.”
