Elks National Foundation (ENF), the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the USA, spent $81,830 on charitable endeavors in South Dakota last year. Members of the 10 Elks lodges in South Dakota donated $26,217.70 to the ENF for a return on investment of $3.12 for each dollar donated.
Members of Yankton Elks Lodge are greatly encouraged to make their donations to the ENF soon to ensure continuation of these programs. Donations are never spent but added to the ENF endowment. Only the interest earned on the endowment is used to provide these charitable endeavors.
Last year, South Dakota received $22,220 for state charities and $22,170 for the Elks special projects grant from the ENF. Elks lodges also earned $4,260 in bonus grants.
ENF also budgeted $12,000 for three Most Valuable Student scholarships in South Dakota and another $12,000 for three legacy scholarships to be awarded to children, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Elks. Also budgeted was another $9,180 for ENF Veterans Service Committee, funding to support volunteers working in veterans’ hospitals and medical centers.
A total of $2.44 million is budgeted for this year’s 500 finalists in the Elks Most Valuable Student competition. Top awards range from $20,000 to $50,000 over four years. These top awards will be announced at the end of April.
Another 483 runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships.
Only the federal government spends more for scholarships than does the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
