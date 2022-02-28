100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 1, 1922
• Yankton’s annual municipal election this year will come on April 18th, which is the third Tuesday in the month, and the voters at that time will select three officers, a commissioner of waterworks and sewage and two justices, city police justice and justice of the peace.
• Organization of protection districts along the Missouri river in Yankton County, three of them, is progressing satisfactorily, according to Fred Towl, of Omaha, representative of the Woods Brothers Construction Co., of Lincoln, Neb., who have a plan for checking the ravages of the stream.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 1, 1947
• It has been announced that the V.F.W. Drum Corps will reorganize. All veterans who are interested are urged to attend the meeting Monday evening at 7:45 in the club rooms.
• A second theft of grain in this territory in the past few days was brought to the attention of Bon Homme and Yankton county authorities last night. About 125 bushels of ear corn were reported taken at about midnight from a farm located about four miles south of Scotland. Two hundred bushels of oats were reported removed earlier this week from a farm belonging to Jesse M. Smith in the Gayville-Volin vicinity.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 1, 1972
• Spirit Mound has been approved for nomination for the National Register of Historic Places. This hill in Clay County was visited by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and seven other members of the famous expedition Aug.25, 1804, after a four hour walk from the Missouri river.
• Ticket sales open March 1 for the fourteenth annual Schmeckfest which will be held at Freeman Junior College on April 6-7 and will continue until 1000 tickets are sold for each day. A full-length evening’s entertainment is an additional feature each year, and this year the popular musical “Fiddler on the Roof” will be performed on the Pioneer Hall stage each evening under the direction of Gene Lehman of the Freeman Junior College music department.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 1, 1997
• For people touched by Sister Teresa Schuster, her life may be best defined in one work — largesse. Sister Teresa, a member of the Benedictine community since 1927, died in Thursday evening’s fire at Sacred Heart Monastery. Following an invitation by Gov. Bill Janklow, the Sisters accepted temporary housing at the Human Services Center.
• The South Dakota fire marshal and deputy arrived in Yankton Friday to begin investigating the cause of Thursday night’s fire at the Sacred Heart Monastery. The fire apparently started on the second floor of the west wing which provides Benedictine Sisters living area. This area was added to the Monastery in 1961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.