There’s Chislic On The Menu

FREEMAN – This Saturday, the South Dakota Chislic Festival offers visitors more than mouth-watering meat cubes on a stick.
Then again, no better reason is needed to head for the Prairie Arboretum on the edge of Freeman. However, visitors will find plenty to eat, drink, see and do from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The festival, now in its fourth year, has grown quickly in its short history, according to spokeswoman Andrea Baer.
“Last year, we estimated around 10,000 people came to the festival, and we’re looking at the same thing this year,” she said. “Freeman is 1,300-1,500 residents, so our population becomes seven times bigger for one day.”
Visitors will find plenty of room to roam over the 40-acre site, Baer said. This year’s event features 14 vendors with chislic and other foods, beer and other beverages, more than a dozen non-food vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities and special programming.
And the price is right: both the festival and parking are free.
Visitors can park at the arboretum or ride trams running between the festival site and downtown Freeman locations.
Chislic is often associated with Hutchinson County, as the area’s German-Russian settlers brought the specialty with them, Baer said. Freeman residents consider their community and a 30-mile radius the origin of chislic in South Dakota, she added.
“You have a circle drawn around Freeman, and we’re the heart of the circle,” Baer said. “We started the festival in 2018, shortly after the Legislature voted to name chislic the official state ‘nosh,’ or snack.”
While a popular local favorite, chislic still remains an unknown by many, including South Dakotans and even sheep producers who provide the traditional meat.
Chislic resembles a shish-kebab and can be enjoyed as a snack or meal in itself. Usually, about a half-dozen cubes are served on a toothpick or small skewer with saltine crackers, garlic salt and beer or other beverage on the side.
Different people use different methods of preparing their chislic, giving it a unique flavor, Baer said. Some people even work with other types of meat, such as beef, venison, chicken and even fish.
Saturday’s chislic competition reflects the diverse approach to the meat, Baer said. A panel of celebrity judges will choose the winner, and the entrants take the challenge seriously.
“We have both the traditional and New Age competition,” she said. “The traditional would be your standard lamb or mutton cubes on a stick. The New Age has been things like chislic pizza, something that’s not prepared the traditional way or is unique to chislic.”
A FUN TIME
Saturday’s festivalgoers will be treated to a county fair-like atmosphere on the wide green space of the arboretum, walking trails and amphitheater seating with a small pond in front of the stage. A large tent will provide shade and a place to eat and relax. Visitors can play frisbee golf on the grounds.
A Kids Zone will offer a family-friendly place with fun items for the younger set. The Kids Zone will also feature representatives from the Miss South Dakota organization, including title holders, and special story time with Darrel Fickbohm at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The festival unofficially kicks off with a Freeman Lions BBQ from 5-8 p.m. tonight (Friday) at the Community Center located at 224 S. Wipf Street. The meal offers pork loin sandwiches and sides for a freewill donation with takeout available.
Saturday’s schedule starts with the Salem Mennonite Home again hosting a “mutton run” featuring 10K and 5K races and a one-mile walk/run. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with the races beginning at 8 a.m. The start and finish lines are both located at the Salem Home.
The following is the day’s schedule at the Prairie Arboretum:
• 10 a.m. Opening Ceremony;
• 10 a.m. until dusk, Helicopter rides;
• 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. The festival runs all day with chislic and a wide variety of other food items, a beer tent by the Menno Fire Department and other beverages available for sale;
• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. BINGO by the Parker FFA;
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The Kid Zone, featuring child-friendly activities and appearances by Miss South Dakota representatives;
• 10:30 a.m. Live Music by Uncle Roy and the Boys;
• 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. A presentation on “From Russia With Love: The History Of Chislic.” South Dakota Chislic Festival board member and chislic expert Ian Tuttle will be joined by Marnette Hofer, executive director of the Heritage Hall and Museum and Archives, in presenting the program.
• 11:30 a.m. and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Story Time in the Kid Zone tent with Darrel Fickbohm.
• Noon: Live music by Elliot Graber and The Family Vine;
• 2 p.m. Live Music with Devon Sants;
• 4 p.m. Chislic judge introduction and contest winners;
• 4:30 p.m. Live Music with The Wildcard Band;
• 6:30 p.m. Live Music with Maggie In The Meantime.
Baer expressed excitement about the line-up of bands at the Prairie Rose amphitheater, offering either entertainment for spectators or a pleasant backdrop for festivalgoers.
Uncle Roy and the Boys, the opening band, comes from the Corsica-Armour area and has played in various venues.
Elliot Graber, a Freeman native now living in the Twin Cities, returns to his hometown for the noon performance. The afternoon sets feature Devon Sants from Rapid City and the Wildcard Band from Vermillion.
The final act represents a return performance, Baer said.
“We are excited to welcome back Maggie in the Meantime to this years festival!” she said. “Founded in September of 2009 in Sioux Falls and inspired by Celtic and folk forms both old and new, Maggie In the Meantime is a blend of ballad, folk and storytelling that gives the group a broad appeal with many types of audiences, in any age group or setting.”
The Heritage Hall Museum and Archives of Freeman helped make possible the band’s return for a second year, Baer said.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
There will also be a number of auxiliary events in conjunction with the festival.
• Two bean bag tournaments organized by the Menno Pink Ladies Dart League, which raises funds for cancer patients. All proceeds will go toward that cause. The first tournament begins at 11 a.m. (10:30 a.m. registration) and the second starts at 3 p.m. (2:30 p.m. registration). Cost is $30 per team and there will be a 50% payout to the top two teams.
• Heritage Hall Museum & Archives will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Hootz Bar, located one block east of Freeman’s Main Street, will host an alley dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday night.
• Festivalgoers are also encouraged to explore Freeman, but to also be aware of the major construction project downtown that is seeing the main business district roadway completely rebuilt.
• While not part of the Chislic Festival, Freeman will also host the District 6B (South Central League) championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The hometown Black Sox face the Wynot Expos, with both team headed for the state tournament.
The South Dakota Chislic Festival has come a long way in a short time, Baer said.
Planning an event that would attract mostly local residents, organizers weren’t prepared for the outpouring of visitors the first year. Whereas the committee was hopeful for 1,000 visitors, an estimated 10,000 people overflowed the original festival site along U.S. Highway 81.
The response that first year overwhelmed organizers and prompted them to move the festival from the Freeman softball field complex to the much larger Prairie Arbobertum in 2019.
After a year off in 2020 because of COVID-19, it returned in 2021 to an enthusiastic response that drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 guests.
“People get charged up about it,” Baer said. “We welcome everyone and want them to know we’re ready to offer them a great time.”
The 2022 South Dakota Chislic Festival is being presented by Premiere Sponsor Merchants State Bank and Gold Sponsors CorTrust Bank, Hootz Bar and the South Dakota Retailers Association.
For more about the festival, visit sdchislicfestival.com.
