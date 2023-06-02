PIERRE — Information regarding school districts’ performance on improving the educational outcomes of students with disabilities is now available online. The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1.
The report addresses the federal requirement of special education programs, known as Part B, to report on the performance of each local school district, based on the State Performance Plan results. This report identifies school districts’ ability to meet federal requirements on several indicators, along with performance targets. It is based mainly on data from the 2021-2022 school year, with the exception of indicators 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10 which are based on 2020-21 data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.