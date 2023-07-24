INCIDENTS
• The police received a report Friday at 2:34 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 2:43 of a runaway west of Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 3:08 p.m. of a possible fraud or scan occurring outside of Yankton County.
• The police received a report Friday at 3:46 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police received a report Friday at 3:53 p.m. of a firearms/weapon discharge on Locust Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 4:16 of a possible protection order violation.
• The police received a report Friday at 4:52 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police received a report Friday at 6:04 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence on Broadway Avenue.
• The police received a report Friday at 7:17 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Friday at 9:22 p.m. of a fire near Highway 52 and Deer Boulevard.
• The police received a report Saturday at 7:24 a.m. of disorderly conduct on W. 23rd Street.
• The police received a report Saturday at 6:28 p.m. of disorderly conduct on W. Third Street.
• The police received a report Saturday at 10:31 p.m. of possible domestic violence on E. Third Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Saturday at 1:39 p.m. of the recovery of stolen property east of Yankton.
• The police received a report Sunday at 1:53 p.m. of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Saturday at 6:02 p.m. of a hazardous material dispute near 303rd Street and 450th Avenue in Volin.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Saturday at 6:57 p.m. of a child locked in a car at the Lewis and Clark Recreational Park. The owners were able to gain access to vehicle and the child was doing well.
• The police received a report Sunday at 1:55 a.m. of possible domestic violence on E. 21st Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 6:17 a.m. of vandalism on 447th Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday at 8:27 p.m. of found property near the intersection of Highway 50 and Deer Boulevard.
• The police received a report Sunday at 2:16 p.m. of a sexual assault of a 15-year-old about two weeks ago on Douglas Avenue. The reporting person just found out.
• The police received a report Sunday at 10:25 p.m. of harassment; the ex-boyfriend was parked outside of residence on Broadway Avenue and making the reporting person nervous.
• The police received a report Monday at 2:30 a.m. of harassment reported by a male on Memory Lane.
• The police received a report Monday at 5:31 a.m. of domestic violence on Picotte Street.
• The police received a report Monday at 6:10 a.m. of an assault on Walnut Street. The reporting person’s daughter slammed a door in the reporting person’s face as she was leaving work and the reporting person arrived at work.
• The police received a report Monday at 10:31 a.m. of a possible felon with a firearm threatening others at an apartment complex on Douglas Avenue.
• The police received a report Monday at 11:10 a.m. of a possible probation or parole violation and were asked to detain a client on Walnut Street.
• The police received a report Monday at 11:55 a.m. of a creme colored small wallet with money and IDs that was lost at a business on Broadway Avenue over the weekend.
• The police received a report Monday at 1:03 p.m. of a possible assault that occurred about a month ago at an unspecified location.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
