Aiming For Normal

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes this year, but both Mount Marty University and the University of South Dakota are planning traditional semester schedules for spring 2021.
Both universities plan to start the second semester in January and conclude with May commencement. The schedule represents a different approach than the schools have faced all of this year.
Both universities suspended in-class instruction when COVID-19 cases arose last March and moved to distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester. Classes resumed this fall with a number of health and safety precautions on the campuses. Course delivery was adjusted as necessary.
In addition, both universities started the fall semester earlier than usual in August in order to end classroom instruction by Thanksgiving. USD reduced its number of breaks, while MMU kept them in its calendar.
Mount Marty took the approach for an earlier end to the semester for two health-related reasons, according to Marketing Director Kelsey Freidel Nelson.
“The plan was that, when students left for Thanksgiving, they would be done for the semester,” she said. “That way, we wouldn’t have students on campus when the flu season started or if we saw an expected wave of COVID-19 cases.”
MMU had prepared for cases on campus, Freidel Nelson said.
“We’re using technology and social distancing for our classes. We did have an influx of COVID cases when the students arrived in the fall,” she said. “If students are in contact with somebody who has been exposed, they are taking the proper type of quarantine.”
Most Mount Marty students complete their fall semester Nov. 24 and start the spring semester Jan. 19. They won’t remain at the school during the extended Christmas break, Freidel Nelson said.
“When we complete the semester at Thanksgiving, the students go home for break and don’t return until the second semester starts in January,” she said. “The athletes will remain here for their competitions.”
However, the athletic schedule has become a day-to-day approach. The Lancers have lost some contests and have rescheduled others because of COVID-19 cases involving their opponents.
Mount Marty will review its protocols to determine what changes, if any, to make for the second semester, according to Chris Kassin, the athletic director and vice president for strategy.
“Our policies are in place as of Dec. 31,” he said. “At that time, we’ll reexamine them and look at the rest of the school year. We may extend our policies or change them.”
According to the Mount Marty website, the second semester begins Jan. 19. No classes will be held Feb. 15 for President’s Day, March 8-12 for spring break and April 1-5 for Easter vacation.
The Watertown campus will hold a May 8 commencement. The Yankton campus will conduct final exams from May 10-13 with commencement scheduled for May 15.
In addition, MMU offers two eight-week courses during the spring semester, according to its academic calendar. The summer term runs May 24-Aug. 13.
For its academic calendar, USD follows the schedule set by the South Dakota Board of Regents for the state’s public colleges and universities. Last June, the regents announced the adjusted schedule for the fall semester.
Students at the Vermillion campus will complete the current semester off-campus, according to university USD spokeswoman Hanna DeLange.
“For most of USD’s academic programs, classroom instruction concludes by Thanksgiving,” she said. “Instead of returning to campus after Thanksgiving recess Nov. 25-29, students will complete their final exams remotely.”
After the Thanksgiving holiday, students receive two non-class days to prepare for final exams Dec. 2-8, DeLange said. The second semester begins Jan. 11.
USD has provided for students who remain on campus between semesters, DeLange said.
“Residence halls and food service will be offered during winter break. Food service will be limited, but there will be plenty of options for anyone remaining on campus,” she said. “The university is open throughout break, but it is closed Dec. 24-30 to facilitate deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.”
Accommodations have been made for students who remain on campus, DeLange said.
“USD sports teams have scheduled tournaments, meets and games over winter break,” she said. “Athletes who need to stay and live on campus will be able to do so, and they will have access to campus dining.”
The housing situation varies among the campus Greek organizations, DeLange said. “Some of the fraternity chapters allow individuals to stay over break. All sororities are closed,” she said.
At USD, the spring semester begins Jan. 11. The university plans to recognize Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 18), President’s Day (Feb. 15) and Easter Recess (April 2) with no classes.
In addition, USD will hold spring break March 8-12. The semester ends Friday, May 7. The commencement ceremony is set for Saturday, May 8.
In terms of battling the coronavirus, both Mount Marty and USD are taking measures such as masks, social distancing and proper hygiene.
MMU has followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other national guidelines, Freidel Nelson said.
“This is a really fluid situation. We’re learning new things this year as the conditions change,” she said. “But we’ve found we can have a successful semester.”
Taking the additional precautions has made students and staff safer, Freidel Nelson said. The school hasn’t incurred any major expenses in terms of deep cleaning and handling the pandemic, she said.
Both Freidel Nelson and Kassin said student and athletic recruitment continues to go well. The pandemic may actually have made MMU more attractive as a smaller campus in the Midwest and closer to home for a number of students who may have considered attending school elsewhere, they said.
This fall, Mount Marty saw the largest freshman class in the school’s history. The 153 freshmen represent a 36% increase over last year and brings the school’s total enrollment slightly more than 1,000 students.
At Mount Marty, students have responded well to the necessary COVID-19 precautions, Freidel Nelson said.
“It’s just a matter of getting into their new normal,” she said. “The kids are really listening and remaining adaptable to the changes they need to do, whether it’s wearing masks in the classroom, taking online courses or quarantining from other students.”
Mount Marty has taken a pro-active approach to hold down the number of cases and to respond quickly when they do occur, Friedel Nelson said.
“It’s part of our theme of being MMUnited,” she said. “People are united and moving forward. We’re in the midst of a pandemic, and students are still making progress both academically and athletically.”
