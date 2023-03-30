Employment scams rose from third riskiest to second riskiest in 2022, while online purchase scams remained at #1, according to a new BBB report. Employment scam reports submitted to BBB’s Scam Tracker rose 23.1% from 2021 to 2022. Monetary losses also increased in 2022 ($1,500), up 66.7% from 2021 ($900). The median dollar loss for employment scams ($1,500) was significantly higher than the median loss for all scam types ($171).

Online purchase scams comprised 31.9% of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, with 74.0% reporting money loss while online scams dropped in 2022 from second to third riskiest due to a decrease in reports, susceptibility and median dollar loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.