Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain showers in the morning changing to light snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will taper off overnight but it will remain cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.