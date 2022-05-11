The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) has announced a new innovative Nebraska Indigenous Grant that has also created a new partnership between (NICC)and Bellevue University. The partnership allows for NICC graduates to transfer in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree toward a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University. The grant will also help students pay tuition at both colleges.
Jim Nekuda, Bellevue University’s vice president of Strategic Partnerships, said, “Thanks to the Nebraska Indigenous Grant, graduates from NICC can pursue a bachelor’s degree and receive the necessary education to enhance their skills and knowledge for career opportunities.”
The Nebraska Indigenous Grant is open to all graduates who have completed an associate degree at Nebraska Indian Community College, no matter when they completed their degree or their major.
The Nebraska Indigenous Grant will cover the balance of tuition and fees after all outside scholarships and grants are applied for Pell Grant-eligible graduates. Non-Pell Grant eligible graduates can qualify for up to $5,250 awarded through the grant to apply toward tuition.
Graduates can choose from Bellevue University’s more than 50 online bachelor’s degrees.
“The Nebraska Indigenous Grant allows NICC graduates to bring their entire associate degree with them to Bellevue University using transfer credits to get them halfway through their bachelor’s degree,” Charles Kreber, Public Information Officer for Nebraska Indian Community College, said. “This innovative grant also provides a convenient and flexible pathway for students to earn a bachelor’s degree while they stay in their home communities.”
For more information about Nebraska Indian Community College, visit transfer.bellevue.edu/NICC.
