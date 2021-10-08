The following contests and scholarships are available through VFW Auxiliary:
• Voice of Democracy is open to all students, including home-schooled students, in grades 9-12. The theme this year is “America: Where Do We Go from Here?” The deadline is midnight Oct. 31 to the local Auxiliary.
• Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest is open to all students, including home-schooled students, in grade 6-8. The theme this year is “How Can I Be a Good American.” The deadline is midnight Oct. 31 to the local Auxiliary.
• Young American Art is open to all students, including home schooled students, in grade 9-12. Students must attend school in the state of the sponsoring Auxiliary. The deadline is midnight March 31 to the local Auxiliary.
• Illustration America is an art contest for students in grade K-8. The contest is open to all students in grades K-8 who are enrolled in a public, private, parochial or home-study program in the United States. Forms can be found at vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities. The student does not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate. Student entries must be submitted to the local VFW Auxiliary by March 31.
Information is available at the Post, high school guidance counselor, middle school guidance counselor, elementary principal or complete information at youthscholarships@vfw.org or contact Kathy Ryken 665-8667 or ldkry7074@vyn.midco.net.
Continuing Education Scholarship is open to any Auxiliary member (who has belonged for at least one year), spouse, son or daughter with a financial need and at least 18 years old. Deadline to National is Feb. 15. Information is available at Post, email info@vfwauxiliary.org, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org or contact Kathy Ryken at 605-665-8667 or ldkry7074@vyn.midco.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.