South Dakota recorded its biggest day of new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 973 new infections reported. The state also matched its high for deaths with 14, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw its biggest one-day case increase to date with 29 new infections reported.
The state cases broke out as 948 new confirmed cases and 25 probable cases identified through antibody testing.
The new deaths were reported in Minnehaha (3), Pennington (3), Brookings (2), Davison, Gregory, Lawrence, Lyman, Walworth and Tripp counties.
South Dakota also set new highs in active cases (9,273) and current hospitalizations (355).
Locally, Yankton County has recorded 246 new infections this month, and its overall case total (681) has increased nearly 57% since Oct. 1. The county surpassed 200 active cases (205) for the first time.
Several other area counties also reported double-digit increases in new positive tests, including Bon Homme (22), Turner (14), Union (13), Charles Mix (12) and Clay (11) counties.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, the outbreak at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has grown to 294 positive tests with two recoveries. There have also been 279 negative tests. The Yankton Community Work Center has reported no positive tests and 10 negative tests.
Here are the summaries from area South Dakota counties for Thursday:
• Bon Homme County — 22 new cases (354 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 5 new recoveries (138), 215 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 12 new cases (332), 1 new hospitalization (55), 4 new recoveries (242), 90 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (735), 0 new hospitalizations (20), 2 new recoveries (601), 126 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (154), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 1 new recovery (103), 47 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (200), 1 new hospitalization (19), 5 new recoveries (136), 62 active cases;
• Turner County — 14 new cases (413), 1 new hospitalization (24), 7 recoveries (232), 173 active cases;
• Union County — 13 new cases (686), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 5 new recoveries (507), 169 active cases;
• Yankton County — 29 new cases (681), 1 new hospitalization (24), 4 new recoveries (471), 205 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday reported two new cases in both Knox (246 overall) and Dixon (152) counties, while Cedar County reported no new infections (133).
Also Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 34 active cases (30 students, 4 staff), down six from Wednesday. The quarantine number dropped to 154 (-16), including 25 on campus (-2).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday from the DOH portal:
• Total Cases — 36,017 (+873);
• Active Cases — 9,273 (+585);
• Recoveries — 26,397 (+374);
• Hospitalizations — 2,277 ever hospitalized (+38); 355 currently hospitalized (+23);
• Testing — 4,486 new tests; 2,196 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 899 new infections late Wednesday. The state also recorded 11 new deaths for the second straight day, lifting the toll to 576.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 60,308 (+899);
• Active Cases — 19,827 (+670);
• Recoveries — 39,905 (+218);
• Hospitalizations — 2,741 ever hospitalized (+35); 400 currently hospitalized (+20);
• Testing — 13,898 new tests; 4,618 new individuals tested.
