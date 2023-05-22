PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the City of Vermillion public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence.
“Consistent success is a true measure of excellence,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “With more than 22 years of consecutive compliance, the City of Vermillion has demonstrated its commitment to providing its customers with safe and reliable drinking water.” The system’s operations specialists are Wade Mount, Curt Haakinson, Dale Husby, Eric McPherson, Zachary Hammond, Andrew Wickre, and Brian Hamilton.
