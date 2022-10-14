Hunting For Business

While hunters stand out with their orange jackets, the pheasant season also brings a great deal of green – as in cash, much of it from non-residents.
South Dakota’s pheasant season opens today (Saturday), while Nebraska opens its season later this month. In addition, the fall features a wide array of other hunting seasons.
“For many of these communities, this is their big tourism season,” said Carmen Schramm of Yankton, president of the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board.
Those communities roll out the “orange carpet” in many ways, starting with the hunters’ arrival, Schramm said.
“We have some hunters who fly into the Yankton airport. They come back here year after year,” she said. “They will probably stay in Yankton and then head out to outlying areas where there is land they know they can hunt.”
While not attracting as many airline passengers as Sioux Falls, smaller airports around the state see hunting’s large impact in their flights and other numbers, Schramm said. Many communities welcome the arrivals with special gifts or events, she added.
In addition, many hunters drive to South Dakota, she said. Those travelers mean more fuel purchases and gas tax collections.
South Dakota is home to more than 7 million pheasants and is consistently the best state in the country for bird counts and harvests. In 2020, hunters harvested 1.1 million birds during pheasant season with a similar number last year.
The visitor spending goes far beyond the licenses, guns and ammunition, Schramm said. The revenue benefits both the public and private sectors.
“They all spend money for things like lodging, food and beverages. And they spend money on souvenirs to take home,” she said. “It makes a major impact on the BBB (bed, board and booze) taxes. For some communities, it’s a huge thing they look forward to every year.”
The hunters’ accommodations aren’t limited to hotels and motels, Schramm said.
“We have a lot of lodges, large and small, and they cater to hunters,” she said. “We also have a lot of people who come to camp. It’s a beautiful time of year with mild weather, open camp sites and the beautiful changing colors.”
Sgt. Jeff Jones, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) conservation officer based in Hartington, has seen the large draw for hunting, providing a major boost for the regional economy.
“I see mainly non-residents from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Most of them are families that come back from the metro Lincoln-Omaha area for opening day,” he said.
Hunting remains popular, but the draw has grown beyond pheasants, Jones said.
“The traditional pheasant opener in Nebraska is not what it used to be in the mid-1980s early 1990s when towns would have hunter breakfasts for fundraisers,” he said. “On the other hand, waterfowl hunting has become very popular in bringing non-residents in on the west end of Lewis and Clark Lake. That will open this weekend, also, and we’ll see hunters from all over the Midwest.”
As with southeast South Dakota, lodges have become a popular accommodation, Jones said.
“The waterfowl hunting brings a lot of visitors to hunting lodges in the Niobrara, Springfield and Running Water area,” he said. “I have seen hunters from Alaska, Washington State, Maine, South Carolina and Florida for the waterfowl hunting that happens in the delta of Lewis and Clark Lake.”
In addition, many hunters bring their dogs and purchase the needed items for their canine partners.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) Conservation Officer Taylor Geerdes sees firsthand the importance of hunting to the small communities. Based in Olivet, she serves Hutchinson and Turner counties.
She can tell the influx of hunters in area businesses, from restaurants and bars to stores and gas stations.
“A lot of people don’t realize that, for a lot of our small towns and especially in the middle part of the state, they sustain their population and businesses through hunting,” she said. “It’s so much more than just the hunting, there’s also all the other things they buy while they’re here. It’s that kind of money that keeps things going the rest of the year.”
Beyond the Yankton region, hunting season provides a boost for many parts of the Rushmore State, South Dakota Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen told the Press & Dakotan.
“Pheasant hunting is a major contributor to the economic impact and tax revenues,” he said. “But just as importantly, (it) supports many of the small businesses and the South Dakota families that rely on that income in communities throughout the state.”
Based on a 2017 study by Southwick and Associates, the average spending by nonresident hunters is $1,922.
Pheasant hunting generated more than $287 million in 2017, Hagen said. Nonresidents alone spent more than $175 million, producing more than $19.7 million in state and local taxes.
Pheasant hunting alone supports over 9,000 jobs in South Dakota, he added.
“There is a huge sense of excitement across South Dakota when communities quickly roll out the ‘orange carpet’ for pheasant hunting season,” the tourism secretary said.
Hagen pointed to the success of one state initiative.
“South Dakota Department of Tourism’s popular Rooster Rush program helps support and celebrate the tradition of pheasant hunting across South Dakota communities,” he said. “The program offers a great opportunity to welcome hunters, conservationists, families and friends for their hunting expeditions and enjoying their time in South Dakota’s communities.”
In Nebraska, a state legislator sees the success of conservation measures in the Husker State. Those initiatives have benefited not only wildlife numbers but also the economy.
District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Nebraska, serves a large section of north-central and north-east Nebraska. The region, bounded to the north by the Missouri River, has proven a hunting popular draw, he said.
“This is an opportunity for great revenue in northeast Nebraska,” he said.
The NGPC has seen success in rebuilding pheasant numbers, Gragert said. “Our pheasant pop-ulation is down compared to what it was, but it’s starting to build back up,” he said.
A major effort comes in rebuilding habitat, with much of it now used as cropland, Gragert said. However, programs for wildlife production are available through the Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) and the Natural Resource Districts (NRD), he added.
“The Game and Parks Commission used to have programs where FFA kids raised a few pheasants and then turned them loose,” the state senator said. “Those kinds of moves for greater broods and habitat would attract more pheasant hunters.”
While pheasants are a popular target, northeast Nebraska draws hunters for other seasons, Gragert said.
“We’ve got a good load of deer population up here, and there is a lot of wild turkeys. We’re seeing good sizes of broods of turkeys,” he said. “It’s a tremendous boost for Niobrara, Santee and up there with the duck hunters. We’re going to see a lot of duck hunters in northeast Nebraska, and it means a heck of a lot of revenue.”
The future holds even more possibilities, Gragert said. He’s working with the STAR WARS initiative calling for upgrades to Niobrara State Park and the Weigand Marina, along with a large event center and lodge.
Those publicprivate partnerships hold great potential, with private efforts leading the way through citizen and business involvement, Gragert said.
The COVID pandemic has brought a huge boost to hunting and other recreation, Schramm said.
“With the pandemic, people have totally discovered the outdoors during the last two years,” she said. “They are really enjoying all sorts of activities.”
Jones saw a similar spike in interest for hunting and other activities because of COVID-19 re-strictions in other aspects of life.
“During the pandemic, we saw an increase in outdoor recreation and permit sales,” he said. “We’re hoping that will continue this year.”
When it comes to tourism and outdoor recreation, Gragert sees a huge win-win for South Dakota and Nebraska neighbors.
“They are looking at Lewis and Clark Lake on both sides. They already have a new business started in Niobrara geared toward kayakers,” he said. “One other thing, there is another 50 lots for trailers along the Lewis and Clark Lake to the south with pads. They seem to fill up as soon as they open.”
Hunting and other recreation provide even greater opportunities than the immediate visitors, Schramm said.
“From an economic development standpoint, many businesses want to showcase the state,” she said. “These hunting and camping trips are a great opportunity, especially for larger businesses looking to relocate. It’s showing them what we offer. We have the recreational opportunities along with the business climate.”
Schramm looks forward to welcoming even more visitors in the future as word spreads about the region.
“People have gained a great appreciation for the outdoors and are learning all about the activities and opportunities we offer,” she said.
“But there are still people who don’t know about us. We have some real hidden gems. Anytime you get people showing up for pheasant season, they see it’s a beautiful state.”
