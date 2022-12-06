Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget

Will South Dakota legislators show an appetite for ending the state food tax?
Area lawmakers are watching with interest Gov. Kristi Noem’s call for lifting the sales tax on food while dealing with Medicaid expansion and proposed spending increases in targeted areas.
During Tuesday’s budget address, Noem laid out her priorities for the remainder of fiscal year 2023 and all of fiscal year 2024.
During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, she pledged to eliminate the state sales tax on food. She spoke Tuesday about the ability to lift the food tax while handling spending needs.
The Press & Dakotan sought comment from lawmakers representing District 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 in southeast and south-central South Dakota. All are Republicans, with a number of new faces or in different chambers.
District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) co-chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Legislature. Her committee will hear budget requests from state agencies and other parties.
“The governor presented her budget today with a prime focus on returning taxpayer dollars through the removal of sales tax on food,” Hunhoff said. “The proposal is based on the returns the state is seeing in exceeding the budget revenue projected by the 2022 Legislature.”
Noem bases her food-tax repeal on a strong economy and tax collections, Hunhoff said.
“It is proposed that the removal of the estimated $100 million of food sales tax will be supported by further growth in state revenue,” the state senator said.
“She is betting … that economic growth will continue to grow revenues in future years to sustain government operations and future inflation. This will involve much debate and vetting on potential impacts in the future.”
Hunhoff noted the proposed funding increases for what she terms “the Big Three” — Medicaid, education and state employee raises. The governor has also targeted increases for community-based providers, along with completing capital projects facing funding shortfalls because of inflation.
In addition, lawmakers will address Medicaid expansion, which South Dakota voters approved in the November election, Hunhoff said.
Also, the state faces issues in dealing with a growing prison population and aging facilities, Hunhoff said. The governor’s budget calls for construction of a women’s prison in Rapid City and eventually replacing the men’s penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
“Her priorities focus on what she has promoted over her term as governor of families, supporting our military, law enforcement and public safety and the Big Three,” the state senator said.
“Again, this is the governor’s budget. It will now be up to the Legislature to decide what will be voted on at the end of session as to what will be the priorities for FY24 (fiscal year 2024).”
Area legislators are looking at the financial details of the governor’s proposed budget, which they noted is based on a strong economy and tax collections.
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) sees some lively debate when it comes to lifting the food tax at the same time as new spending in some areas.
“South Dakota’s strong economy continues to result in higher revenues. The increases proposed for education, state employees and health care with an emphasis on nursing homes are encouraging,” he said.
“Medicaid expansion will result in a new ongoing financial boost to the state. The possibility of repealing the sales tax on food will bring interesting discussions as the overall budget is put together during session.”
While not a newcomer to the Legislature, District 17 Sen.-elect Sydney Davis (R-Burbank) has moved to a new chamber. The former House member won the Senate seat in last November’s election.
Davis showed overall support for Noem’s proposals.
“After listening to the governor’s budget address, I am pleased to hear about the tremendous economic growth our state has accomplished,” Davis said. “I am looking forward to discussions about tax cuts and putting money back in South Dakotans’ pocket.”
Davis applauded Noem’s programs for families.
“I was pleased to hear the governor emphasize the importance of paid family leave and her desire to implement that for our state employees,” Davis said.
“She also proposed incentives for private businesses to take in part of the program, as well. I look forward to hearing more details.”
The new state senator pointed to the financial issues facing nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state.
With the Elk Point nursing home’s upcoming closure in January, more than 12% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years. Other recent closures include centers in Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
“It’s no secret that our Medicaid community service providers and long-term care facilities have been struggling,” Davis said.
“Gov. Noem has recommended targeted increases of 21% for nursing homes and 17% for community support providers. These dollars are a tremendous step in the right direction to serve these vulnerable populations.”
In addition, Davis applauded Noem’s tuition proposals for the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG).
“Increasing the tuition reimbursement for National Guard members is exciting,” the senator-elect said. “Currently, South Dakota covers 50% of university and 80% of technical college tuition for members of our South Dakota National Guard. This will increase that tuition coverage to 100% and bring it in line with what we cover for all other branches of the military.”
Davis expressed optimism about Noem’s projections and priorities.
“Overall, the governor made great proposals,” she said. “I look forward to working with other legislators this upcoming session to craft our state’s budget.”
For one area legislator, the state budget represents part of his learning curve as a newly-elected lawmaker.
District 17 Rep.-elect Chris Kassin (R-Vermillion) said the governor’s budget priorities align closely with his own.
“My campaign focused on future generations of South Dakotans,” he said. “There were several themes in the governor’s proposed budget that supported that focus --- particularly those related to families and workforce development.“
Kassin looks forward to dealing with the budget as part of his new responsibilities in state government.
“Per the constitution, the governor recommends a budget, and it is the duty of the Legislature to construct and pass a balanced budget,” he said.
“I look forward to working with my fellow appropriators and fellow legislators to make it happen.”
The 2023 Legislature officially opens Jan. 10 with the governor’s State of the State address.
———
