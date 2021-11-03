PIERRE — Members of the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC), the advisory board of the state arts agency, will meet remotely via online/call-in format Nov. 9 for the Council’s annual fall meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST. An agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=7. The public is invited to listen to the proceedings. For instructions, follow the link provided. For more information or assistance, contact the SDAC office, 605-773-3301 or e-mail sdac@state.sd.us.
Constituents are also invited to offer public comment in accordance with South Dakota Open Meetings Laws. Due to the virtual meeting setting, we invite public comment to be submitted in writing to be read during the meeting. Constituents may also provide public comments live via phone or by joining our meeting online. Anyone wishing to offer live comments during the meeting should reach out to our office via email or phone to arrange to join the meeting.
The Council will consider panel recommendations for touring and teaching artist roster applications and changes to artist fees during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.