The Mead Cultural Education Center’s “Story-Time at the Museum” promotes curiosity and open-ended play. Stop by the education center on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. to read “The Legend of The White Buffalo Women” in celebration of Native American Heritage Month. Attendees are welcome to stay and explore the Children’s Transportation exhibit afterward.
This is a free event geared for ages 4 and up, but all ages are welcome.
The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Call the museum at 605-665-3898 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.