LINCOLN, Neb. — Through Friday, Oct. 1, the Nebraska Public Service Commission will be accepting applications for the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP).
Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (LB 388), the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program administered by the PSC will provide grants to fund the deployment of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas. The act allows public entities and private companies to enter into a partnership to apply for grant funding.
“We know the interest in this program is high and we are looking forward to receiving applications that will get broadband into the unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier.
The application and program guide is available on the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program page of the PSC website: https://psc.nebraska.gov/. Applicants must comply with all aspects of the application package. Applications missing required elements will be rejected if the application isn’t corrected prior to the deadline.
The deadline for applications to be filed is 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1. All filings must be submitted electronically by email to psc.broadband@nebraska.gov. Applications received by the Oct. 1 deadline will be posted to the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program page of the PSC website by Oct. 6.
