VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has been named honorable mention in the PRNEWS Digital + Social Media Awards in the Crisis Management Campaign category.
The Digital + Social Media Awards program honors the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns. USD was recognized for its efforts in communicating with internal and external audiences during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the state’s only school of medicine, USD quickly became a resource not only to our students and staff, but to the entire region,” said Michelle Cwach, marketing communications and university relations assistant vice president. “With many layers, changes and complications, we knew that having a strategic and robust communication plan was crucial as we helped to lead the community through this major health crisis.”
Through partnerships with South Dakota and Vermillion community leadership, USD determined the best tactics to provide efficient and effective communication through email, social media, video content, informational webinars, virtual events, campus visits and more. USD President Sheila K. Gestring also designated a strategic task force consisting of the university’s top researchers and leaders and medical professionals to monitor the pandemic and oversee decisions regarding university operations and protocols.
“We are honored to be among such well-known national brands in this awards program,” said President Gestring. “I’m incredibly proud of our faculty and staff who stepped up during the most unprecedented times to keep our community informed, inspired and safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.