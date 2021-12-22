The Yankton County Commission will hold its final meeting for 2021 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Yankton County Government Center.
The commission will deal with year-end claims, a budgeted CPI (Consumer Price Index) adjustment for 2022 salaries, declare essential employees and other business to wrap up the year.
Time slots will also be set aside for public comment.
