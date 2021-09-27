PARKSTON — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon east of Parkston in Hutchinson County.
Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 about 13 miles east of Parkston when the driver failed to follow a roadway curve and the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane. It collided with an eastbound 2007 Ford Mustang.
A 51-year-old female passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Parkston hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.
The 19-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Parkston hospital. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
Charges are pending against both drivers.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
