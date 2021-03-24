100 Years Ago
Friday, March 25, 1921
• With excavation completed for Pier Number one at the bridge, everything is in readiness for the pouring of the first concrete, except that the necessary sand, gravel and crushed rock ordered had not arrived up to today.
• C.P. Moss, resident engineer on the Meridian Highway bridge, went across the river today to have a look at the topography of the land adjacent to the bridge.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 25, 1946
• Four fires and three alarms kept the Yankton fire department in action most of the afternoon and evening here yesterday, although only the first blaze resulted in any considerable amount of damage. Action began about 3 p.m. when the department was called to 205 Pine street, where a storage warehouse belonging to T.L. Wiggen had caught fire from a brush blaze on a vacant lot nearby.
• Sky-gazers in this area last evening and Saturday night witnessed a colorful display of the Aurora Borealis or “northern lights” as they are more commonly called. Saturday night’s action of the lights was most brilliant about 9:00 o’clock when color streaked the heavens from the far west to an extreme easterly direction, extending in long, undulating ribbons from the horizon to the dome of the sky.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 25, 1971
• The Student Veterans’ Club of Mount Marty College, new this academic year, are at it again. This new project takes the form of a variety show to go on the boards of Marian Auditorium Stage at 8 p.m. March 27 and 28. The proceeds are earmarked for scholarship assistance for a veteran (or veterans) not yet enrolled at the Mount, but deemed by the college as deserving of such financial assistance.
• During a session relatively light on agricultural legislation, South Dakota’s 1971 lawmakers approved a statewide weather modification program and killed a ban on corporate farming.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 25, 1996
• For almost four years, Ray Brende has been on the job as a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks park ranger/officer at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. For his part in developing a professional, specialized group of law enforcement officers to deal with growing problems in the park, Brende was named the 1996 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Brende was one of four nominees recognized during the Yankton Lions Club 20th Annual Law Enforcement Ball.
• A search is on for a site to build the first house with Habitat for Humanity Yankton Affiliate efforts. The affiliate is also planning to renovate an existing residence this winter. The two goals are the first projects for the newly forming affiliate as Habitat for Humanity celebrates its 20th anniversary.
