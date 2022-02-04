‘DWTS’ Taking The Team Approach

At this year’s “Heart-to-Heart Dancing With the Stars” (DWTS), be prepared to see teams of dancers — literally dance-and-cheer teams — as they raise money for the local domestic violence shelter.
River City Domestic Violence Center’s (RCDVC) dancing fundraiser kicks off Monday with routines that can be accessed and viewed online through RCDVC’s website and Facebook page. DWTS events run through Feb. 20.
Also, the basket raffle that was omitted at last year’s virtual event due to COVID concerns is back this year.
There will be 10 baskets raffled off online from Feb. 9-16. Virtual tickets are available through the RCDVC website.
This year’s competitors include: the Kick Start Dance Team, River City Gymnastics and Cheer, the University of South Dakota Dance Team and the South Dakota University Dance Team.
“Like with our normal DWTS, the team that raises the most money wins,” RCDVC’s Director of Program Operations Kim Cap told the Press & Dakotan. “We want people to vote for their favorite dance or their favorite team by making a donation.
When you watch the videos, you can see the teams’ talent and the effort that they put into this event, she said.
“Some people like to vote based on who they think danced the best,” Cap said. “Other people are very loyal to their alma mater, and they want their school to win.
Each team hopes to raise $3,000 in donations.
DWTS has traditionally featured couples dances. But last year, father-daughter couple Jeremy and Jordyn Kudera included members of the Yankton High School cheer team and the basketball team in their video and won.
“Creativity sparked from the Kuderas’ dance, and we thought, ‘Why not make it a team thing and try to get some colleges involved?’” Cap said. “So we’re having local teams, but we brought in some other communities because we (also) serve people in the surrounding communities.”
Including teams from area communities helps to spread awareness about RCDVC and its mission, she said.
Organizers traditionally chose dancing couples for DWTS to demonstrate healthy interactions between couples — the opposite of situations involving domestic violence.
This year’s event is modeled more on healthy families and communities, Cap said.
“All of these teams have danced together — some for years, others are newer — but they spend so much time together that they are almost like a family,” she said. “We want to represent that family, that community is coming together as a team with us to make this happen.”
———
For more information, visit https://www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/ or https://raceroster.com/events/2022/55816/heart-to-heart-dancing-with-the-stars-2022.
