100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 11, 1920
• The school board last evening voted to go ahead with the hot lunch plan which has been under investigation for some time – providing a hot dish for children who bring their lunches to school.
• The Press and Dakotan is working off an Armistice Day celebration today. There are eight men in this shop who wore the uniform during the war — two of them still bear the marks of it.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 11, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 11, 1970
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 11, 1995
• The burial of remains of 68 Ponca Indians in a northeast Nebraska cemetery marks a restoration of thea tribe and a restoration of American Indian’s faith in the State Historical Society. State Commission on Indian Affairs Director Judi Morgan said the burial of the skeletal remains is the most significant step the tribe has taken since it was restored and officially recognized in Nebraska five years ago.
• Students can interact with nationally prestigious journalists Wednesday during the annual Allen H. Neuharth Award for Excellence in Journalism event on the University of South Dakota campus. The USD Mass Communications Department will present the production, “A Conversation with Judy Woodruff and Al Hunt,” as part of the Neuharth Award festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.