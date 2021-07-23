Heat and the lack of air conditioning has caused the closure of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home for the time being.
Due to continued temperatures in the 90s and higher, the Home will remain closed until the air conditioning unit is running again.
Veronica Trezona can be reached for more information and scheduling of tours at (605) 660-5612.
