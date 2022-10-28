Delmont: Three Trustees Exit Board; Two Remaining Appoint Replacements

DELMONT — Three of five members of the Delmont Board of Trustees turned in their resignations this past week.
It may have been designed to hamstring the two remaining board members; however the two called a special meeting two days later and appointed three new members.
Board members on both sides of the matter have been tight-lipped about reasons for the resignations, but there had been indications for the past several months that all was not calm.
The retirement of long-time Finance Officer Linda Laib last spring, the hiring of a replacement finance officer that did not work out, and Laib returning to catch up the business of the town all were fraught with apparent behind-the-scenes discord between the trustees. Added to that was the additional frustration of dealing with the paperwork and regulations of a $3 million sewer improvement project.
Much of the responsibility during that time was shouldered by President Lynette Ellingson and Vice-President Donna Soulek, with board members Terry Takacs and Larry Clouse reportedly refusing to help with clerical cleanup. There were also disagreements over cleanup of the community.
Trustee Jerie Lynn Chambers has been a short-term member but joined the other two women in resigning.
Laib’s resignation, for the second time, is set for Monday, Oct. 31.
The second special meeting held Oct. 27 went quickly. The two-person board meeting was led by Clouse, with Takacs following. After the Pledge of Allegiance recited by the group of about 30 in attendance, Clouse called up three people who had been asked to fill the empty slots on the board. Nathan Lagg, Jon Reichel and Larry Ritchie were approved and given the oath of office in unison.
Their first meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Lagg owns a hog facility and serves as treasurer of the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department. Reichel, 30, who has lived in Delmont for about a year, is married and is a construction contractor as JDR Renovations. He commented he had come to the meeting expecting to discuss the post, and was surprised to be voted in.
Ritchie, 75, also a new resident in Delmont (since last November), is a California transplant with a wealth of small-town leadership under his belt.
