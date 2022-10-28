Delmont: Three Trustees Exit Board; Two Remaining Appoint Replacements
Three new Delmont Trustees were sworn in Thursday evening, to fill seats left vacant two nights before. The surprise resignations of three board members may not turn out as disastrous as predicted. The three new members will face election in April to retain the seats. Left, Nathan Lagg, who also is the Fire Department treasurer, signs his oath of office while Presiding Trustee Larry Clouse looks on. Trustee Terry Takacs is seated, while new trustees Jon Reichel and Larry Ritchie sign their oaths.

 Photo: Elizabeth “Sam” Grosz

DELMONT — Three of five members of the Delmont Board of Trustees turned in their resignations this past week.

It may have been designed to hamstring the two remaining board members; however the two called a special meeting two days later and appointed three new members.

