Until We Meet Again

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many local governing bodies to take different approaches to open meetings, most notably through the utilization of streaming technology.
This has been the case for both the Yankton County Commission and the Yankton City Commission for the past couple of months. But while some restrictions on gathering sizes have been lifted, it will be some time before the meetings of either entity come close to what they were pre-pandemic.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that, for now, the city’s meetings remain completely digital.
“We have one more meeting in May — the work session and City Commission meeting on (May 26),” Leon said. “The executive ordinance that the governor put through goes until May 31. We can still continue with the same process until that time.”
The commission is meeting on a Tuesday for its second May meeting due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Following the expiration of the governor’s executive order, the city will reopen RTEC, where City Commission meetings are held, to the public in the same manner it was early in the crisis — with social distancing enforced and limits on capacity.
“After May 31, our understanding is we do need to provide a physical location,” Leon said. “We can still meet by teleconference or online, but we have to provide a physical location.”
Despite being able to reestablish its physical location, Leon said that the commissioners will still attend via video conference.
“That could change depending upon what’s happening and depending upon illness among people that participate in meetings,” she said. “As the summer progresses, we’ll continue to watch data and see if we feel like we might be able to do a physical meeting with social distancing. We’ll take a look, too, at what CDC recommendations are and see if anything has changed throughout the summer.”
While the City Commission will maintain a mostly digital presence for the time being, the County Commission will see its physical presence slowly increased.
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that next Tuesday’s commission meeting — and those of the other county entities — will allow for more people in the room at a time.
“I hate to say ‘back to normal’ because I don’t think we’ll be there for some time,” Loest said. “Our commission meetings have always remained open to the public. At one time, we had a limitation of 10 folks in the room at any one time. The city has lifted that ordinance, so we can have more than 10 people in the room at any one time.”
Unlike the City Commission, the county never totally uprooted its physical meeting location.
But Loest said not to expect the packed commission chambers that have been seen over the last couple of years anytime soon.
“We’ll maintain six feet of distance in the commission room itself,” she said. “In fact, many of the chairs have been removed because we also use that location for absentee voting. We encourage folks to stay away from each other. We encourage them to wear masks when they come to commission meetings.”
Loest said meetings will continue to offer Zoom access to those who have business before the board.
“If folks are on the agenda and prefer to stay home or in their office and call in from their location, we provide them with that detailed information so they can call in remotely and not have to be there physically,” she said.
She added that social distancing measures will be practiced in the commission chambers for as long as the CDC guidelines suggest.
Both the city and county boards have employed the use of streaming services provided by YouTube and Facebook in order to allow members of the public to watch the proceedings, and even participate.
The city has used YouTube’s live services, and Leon said there is some thought of utilizing it after the pandemic is over, but she has some reservations.
“We have had a lot of YouTube chat and just that function itself has been praised and criticized,” she said. “Some people are saying it’s great and it gives people the ability to interact in real time. Some people say it’s not good because people can create fake names and they end up commenting more to each other rather than giving feedback or addressing the commission. I’ve heard good and bad things about that function, so I don’t know where we will end up utilizing it. But beyond having a pandemic, there’s reasons to have channels for communication that are not just in-person communication.”
Tuesday’s meeting of the County Commission —as well as subsequent meetings — will be broadcast to the public live via the county’s Facebook group.
Loest said she envisions this becoming a permanent option for the public.
“We have a lady in the auditor’s office who has essentially taken charge of recording our meetings and streaming those through YouTube or Facebook Live on to the county’s Facebook page,” she said. “That has worked well so far.”
