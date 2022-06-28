A man convicted in a 2011 Yankton manslaughter case was denied a motion for relief from order Tuesday afternoon.
In 2012, Nicholas Stewart Hines, then 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Brianna Marie Knoll, 25, in Yankton. He received a 200-year sentence to a state penitentiary with 100 years suspended and credit for 408 days for time spent in the county jail.
Hines and Knoll had a stormy relationship that ended in violence in April 2011 when, after a night of drinking, according to a Press & Dakotan account at the time, Hines shot Knoll outside her residence. Knoll did not die immediately but drove off and died later. Hines turned the gun on himself, doing permanent damage to his face.
Hines appeared Tuesday after filing a motion for relief from order stemming from an order granting habeas corpus relief and vacating sentence.
According to court documents, Hines argued that he “was not provided with a clear unambiguous plea offer I could accept or reject prior to the June 1, 2021, hearing in this matter.”
He further added “plea negotiations were not finalized between the State and my habeas attorney, Ashley Miles Holtz (Ms. Holtz), prior to my exchange with the court on June 1, 2021.”
The documents say that Hines had anticipated Ms. Holtz would present a 45-year sentencing cap for a plea deal, but a 60-year cap was instead presented.
First Circuit Judge Jerome Eckrich presided over Tuesday’s proceedings.
According to the Press & Dakotan, Hines alleged in 2019 that “he was deprived of his civil and constitutional rights by State and County administrators/officials/employees, under color of law and while he has been incarcerated at SDSP,” according to court documents. “Plaintiff asserts and maintains both State and local Officials — The Defendants, acting under ‘color,’ but without actual authority, have intentionally altered and changed Plaintiff’s Court ordered sentence.”
During Tuesday’s hearing, he said that he didn’t understand the elements of the deal presented to him.
However, Eckrich contended that during the previous hearing, Hines had made no indication that he didn’t understand the plea deal before him. Eckrich even noted Hines’ intelligence on legal matters and even said he probably ranked in the “top 10” among the thousands of defendants he’s handled over the years.
Eckrich also pointed out that he had laid the deal out at length during the previous hearing and that no objections had been raised at the time before issuing his denial.
