City OKs Translation Pact With Connecting Cultures

At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted to formalize the city’s relationship with Connecting Cultures of Yankton by approving a contract with that group for translation services.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said that the city has been working in partnership with Connecting Cultures since its inception.
“Connecting Cultures has been really good to all of our city departments — library, police and City Hall — and just providing (translation services) for us pro bono, and we’ve taken advantage of their generosity to the point where (President of Connecting Cultures Sarah Brandt and I) had a nice discussion about, ‘Perhaps it’s time to move that to a more formal relationship,’” she said. “What we’re proposing is a six-month contract, renewable for a year’s time, which is budgeted for 2024 — and you do have room in your budget.”
The services would include written translation of documents at 15 cents per word — the city already has a provider for oral translation or interpretation. The annual sum of $2,500 per year had been prorated for 2023 and the full amount of the contract would be funded for next year, Leon said.
“So, when you are a newcomer — who sometimes feel like strangers — Connecting Cultures has a network of people already established that are proactive and reaching out and welcoming them, getting them information about our community and inviting them to events, activities and showing them how to utilize services,” she said.
Also, Yankton has a lot of Spanish speakers with more moving here all the time, Leon noted.
“We would like to do our best to try to communicate with them,” she said.
Brandt commended the city for its efforts in making Yankton a welcoming place for people of all different backgrounds.
“I know that the translation agreement focuses mainly on Spanish speakers, but the rest of the $2,500 is for outreach to all cultures,” she said. “We’ve worked with the Yankton Police Department, the library, (city departments) across the board. We want all of those services to be accessible because there’s a lot of good things that we’re doing and we want to make sure everybody can benefit from that.”
For example, Connecting Cultures recently partnered with Cornerstones Learning and Career Center to facilitate financial education classes for adults, Brandt said.
“The class was offered in English and Spanish but it’s for anyone who was looking for it,” she said, adding that a range of classes was offered. “One was understanding utility billing. We had a city representative come and talk about when you receive a bill, what does it look like? How is it broken up into water, sewer? When you receive a notice on your door, what does that mean? And making sure that, whether you’re an English speaker or you’re just a new adult, (you understand).”
Also Monday, the commission received an update from Leon on the Westside Park Pond project, which is not yet complete, she said.
Leon noted in a media briefing Friday, that, though an attempt has already been made to fix the leak in the pond, it is still leaking. Engineers have been watching the water level to determine the location of the leak.
“Our project partners are working with us, and we’re going to be having a meeting early next week to talk through what our next steps are,” she said. “When we know what that is, we’ll present that to the commission and be happy to inform the public as well.”
Also, as was mentioned at the last meeting, the city audit report, which was due to the state on June 30, is late.
Yankton’s Finance Officer Al Viereck explained the audit process and assured the committee that it is nearly complete.
“We have an audit firm, (and) once we present them with our preliminary figures, they come and spend a few days in our office going through records,” he said. “Then, they go back and put most of the financials together. The big part of what we do is the management discussion and analysis (MDNA), and until they do the compilation, we can’t do the MDNA.”
The city’s Finance Office only received the information for the MDNA that Friday afternoon, Viereck said, and he returned the MDNA that Saturday night.
“They were reviewing it this morning, so literally, it should be going to state sometime within the next day or so,” he said.
In other business, Commissioner Brian Hunhoff recommended that the city not approve a request for a special-events dance Aug. 11 on the block of Third Street in front of Boomer’s and Mojo’s 3rd Street Pizza, out of concern that the event could cause liability issues for the city.
The commission approved the request, with Hunhoff dissenting. Commissioner Amy Miner was not present at Monday’s meeting.
However, the commission did approve a second suggestion by Hunhoff that, in the interest of transparency and the public trust, the reasons for going into executive session — contractual discussions, litigation or personnel matters — be specified rather than all three recited each time.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Yankton resident Jim Means expressed his continued concern about a “lack of transparency” regarding Paradigm Technologies, saying that the company did not answer his request for personal information about its owner, Dr. Kyle Kenfield.
• Leon reminded the commission and the public that the commission would discuss the economic development incentives at its disposal at its Aug. 28 work session.
• Commissioners voted to approve a change order for the Marne Creek bank stabilization project to save a number of trees.
• The commission approved a resolution of support regarding infrastructure for Yankton Thrive’s development on Whiting Drive.
• The commission approved a public fireworks display for Riverboat Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.