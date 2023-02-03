During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is slated to discuss a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) agreement.
The board is also scheduled to discuss emergency response vehicles, a 2023 bridge inspection resolution, vacating a road in Odessa Township and advertising for food services at the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.