Ex-Wynot Teacher Faces Fed Charges
Courtesy Photo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher faces two federal charges — and a possible life sentence — for a Sioux City incident last July in which he allegedly attempted to pay a teenage girl for sex.

Andrew Heller, 38, was indicted Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, Western Division. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Dec. 19 trial in the federal court in Sioux City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.