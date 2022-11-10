Ex-Wynot Teacher Faces Fed Charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former Wynot, Nebraska, teacher faces two federal charges — and a possible life sentence — for a Sioux City incident last July in which he allegedly attempted to pay a teenage girl for sex.
Andrew Heller, 38, was indicted Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, Western Division. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Dec. 19 trial in the federal court in Sioux City.
Heller, who lists Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, as his hometown, is charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of attempted human trafficking.
Each count is punishable by a mandatory minimum 10 years and a maximum life sentence, according to U.S. Attorney spokesman Tony Morfitt.
At the time of the alleged July 14 incident, Heller was teaching social studies for grades 7-12 in the Wynot school district. He submitted his resignation at a July 28 special school board meeting, which was called for a personnel issue.
At the brief meeting, Heller submitted his resignation, and the board unanimously accepted it on a 6-0 vote.
Heller’s case was originally charged in state court, but those charges were dropped Oct. 20 after the federal indictment, according to the Woodbury County Attorney’s office.
The Woodbury County attorney normally doesn’t pursue state charges when federal charges have been filed against a defendant, a woman in the office told the Press & Dakotan.
The Woodbury County charges were one count of attempting to entice a minor under age 16 for sexual purpose, a Class D felony, and one count of prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The Class D felony carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $7,500 fine. The aggravated misdemeanor carried a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
Morfitt told the Press & Dakotan he was limited in what he could release about the federal indictment and the charges.
“I cannot comment as to why it was charged in federal court and the state charges were dropped,” he said. “I can’t speak for the state, and I can’t comment on the federal case because our court rules prohibit me from commenting on cases that are pending trial.”
The federal indictment contains an indication of why the charges surrounding the July 14 incident in Sioux City were filed in federal court.
The first count alleges Heller was “using a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce, knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced, a minor under the age of 18 to engage in prostitution and to engage in sexual activity for which a person could be charged with a criminal offense, that is, sexual abuse in the third degree, under Iowa (statute) and attempted to do so.”
The alleged action violated U.S. legal code, the indictment added.
The second count for attempted human trafficking makes reference to Heller’s alleged activities between July 5-14 “in and affecting interstate commerce.”
The charge alleges Heller “did knowingly attempt to patronize and solicit a minor who had not attained the age of 18 years, knowing the minor was under the age of 18 years old, and knowing the minor would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act (violating U.S. code).”
Heller has been detained pending the trial, Morfitt said.
“There generally is no bond in the federal system in the Northern District of Iowa. (Heller) has been detained without bond,” Morfitt added.
Heller was originally housed in the Woodbury County Jail. He has since been transferred to the Sioux County Jail in Orange City, Iowa, the U.S. Marshal’s Service told the Press & Dakotan.
At the time of his arrest, Sioux City media reported Heller allegedly attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity. The incident took place July 14 in Sioux City.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had monitored communication where Heller requested to have sex with the girl for $200, according to media reports. He was caught and arrested by the FBI and the Sioux City Police Department as he allegedly attempted to complete the arrangement.
When he was arrested, Heller was in possession of alcoholic beverages meant to be shared with the minor, an unopened box of condoms and more than $200 in cash, according to the complaint.
In a post-Miranda-rights interview, Heller admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old and said he had intended to exchange money for sex, according to Sioux City media reports.
At the time, Wynot Superintendent Paul Hans issued a statement on the incident. He did not list the staff member by name.
“We have recently learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee,” Hans told the Press & Dakotan. “The district is responding promptly and appropriately. Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments.”
The Wynot school board is currently advertising for candidates to fill the vacant position of middle school/high school social studies teacher.
The Wynot district placed a notice, posted Nov. 4 by the Nebraska Department of Education, saying the position starts immediately.
