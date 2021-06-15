FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum & Archives has a number of special activities on tap for the months of June and July.
One is a special Father’s Day promotion; all fathers will be admitted free the weekend of June 19-20. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the summer.
The museum has also announced extended hours that coincide with a number of upcoming community events. That includes the weekend of Saturday, June 26, when Freeman Academy holds its “Ribs and More” and all-school reunion. The museum will be open from noon-5 p.m., on Saturday and will also extend its Sunday hours to 1-5 p.m. The museum is located south of the FA campus.
“We invite FJC and FA alumni to visit the museum and see the changes we’ve made over the past year,” says Marnette (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and archivist of HHM&A.
As has been the case since April, the last Friday of the month — June 25 — features extended evening hours; open to 8 p.m. The museum’s “Family-Friendly Final Fridays” encourage families to visit the museum that day/evening; all children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Another new fun ‘discover more about your museum’ activity for kids – with a chance to win a prize — is included and the popular model train exhibit will be running.
The museum is also expanding hours for events in July, including Independence Day on July 4 — open 1- 5 p.m.; the MCC Relief Sale on July 10 — open 1-5:30 p.m.; and the South Dakota Chislic Festival on July 31 — open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. that Saturday. Both the relief sale and chislic festival will be held at the adjacent Prairie Arboretum.
In addition to its regular hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. weekends), the museum will open special hours for family/class reunions and other gatherings by appointment. Contact the museum by calling 605-925-7545 or stopping in.
More information about this independent, not-for-profit museum is available online: https://heritagehallmuseum.com/
