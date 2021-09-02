Yankton Man Pleads Guilty In VFW Embezzlement Case

A Yankton man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than a quarter-million dollars from the VFW Post 791 of Yankton during nearly four years.
Colin Reisner, 37, appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court for a change of plea hearing. He had originally pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial this month.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering indicated the amount of the theft currently stands at $283,201.54 but has not been finalized and could change.
During Thursday’s hearing, Reisner pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated grand theft. The charge alleges he stole $100,000-500,000 while serving as VFW post quartermaster (treasurer) from Aug. 21, 2017, to April 14, 2021.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. The court could also order him to serve 180 days in county jail and to pay restitution and court costs.
During his court appearance, Reisner said he plans to make restitution to the VFW for the embezzlement amount.
The aggravated grand theft charge alleges he was entrusted with the VFW post’s funds and instead diverted the money for his unauthorized uses. He did not tell others of his activities with the intent to defraud the post.
Reisner served in the U.S. Army from April 2004 to January 2011 and received an honorable discharge.
Gering set an Oct. 29 sentencing date in First Circuit Court at Yankton. The court will conduct a pre-sentence investigation.
As part of the court process, the VFW post can provide written or oral statements about Reisner and the theft, Gering said. In addition, Reisner can submit letters of support or have others speak for him at the sentencing.
Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen represented the prosecution during Thursday’s proceedings. Reisner appeared with his attorney, Luci Youngberg of Yankton.
The embezzlement was discovered shortly before Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 marked its 100th anniversary May 14. The Yankton VFW post is believed to be one of the oldest in the state.
At the time, Yankton VFW members said they were committed to remaining strong while dealing with both the pandemic and the original figure of an $80,000 theft by their former treasurer.
As a show of that support, Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 members took up an impromptu collection of $8,000 at a meeting. The money kept the post running and has resumed normal operations.
The post re-opened May 14, coinciding with the centennial of its charter. The post opened its doors with little money and the need to deal with unpaid bills and start-up costs.
In addition to the impromptu collection by its members, the VFW post received donations from outside sources. Dan Klimisch now serves as quartermaster, handling the post’s financial affairs.
VFW Post 791 officials learned of the financial situation last spring during a chain of events.
At meetings with First National Bank and First Dakota National Bank officials, Post 791 officials learned of the missing money from the account and that little remained in the treasury.
VFW Post Commander Bill Rueppel contacted authorities April 14 about the situation, according to court records.
A Yankton police officer met with Reisner, who was quartermaster at the time and had held the position for five years.
During his conversation with the police officer, Reisner admitted he had taken $80,000 and spent it on video lottery, according to court records. He described how he took steps to cover the missing funds, receive money for his personal use and delay paying bills for the post.
While the amount of the alleged theft originally stood at $80,000, Reisner later told authorities the total amount was likely closer to $200,000 over the years, according to court records.
At first, Reisner faced a charge of grand theft of $5,000-100,000. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
As the amount of the embezzled funds increased, the Yankton County state’s attorney office amended the charge to aggravated grand theft and a Class 3 felony.
At the time, VFW and Auxiliary leaders said they didn’t want to speak much about the ongoing court case. Instead, they wanted to focus on their commitment to keep their organizations running strong and their outreach to the community for donations and other support.
As part of that outreach, the post held its annual Memorial Day program in front of the Yankton County Government Center.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.