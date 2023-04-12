EP-J Voters Elect Two School Board Members

While some spots were filled in Tuesday’s elections, other area cities and school districts must still fill vacancies.
The Press & Dakotan previously reported results for the Avon and Menno school boards, the Gayville town board and the Parkston mayor.
The following are updates:
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Two incumbents were re-elected to the Elk Point-Jefferson school board for three-year terms.
Sabrina Sayler and Noelle Jacobs return to office with a respective 144 and 129 votes. The third candidate, challenger Dennis Stabe, finished with 81.
The two winners will start their new terms July 1 and serve through 2026.
In the Elk Point precinct, Jacobs finished with 104 votes, Sayler 91 and Stabe 67.
In the Jefferson precinct, Sayler finished with 53, Jacobs 25 and Stabe 14.
As a district, the election drew 354 voters, with 262 from the Elk Point precinct and 92 from the Jefferson precinct.
BON HOMME: No school board election was needed, as incumbent Derrick Johnson was the only individual to file a petition for the two open positions. Johnson won another three-year term. The second board position remains open and will be filled with an appointment.
CENTERVILLE: Mayor Kent Austin and Ward 3 councilmember Jackie Krebs filed petitions unopposed or another term on the town board. However, two of the seats up for election remain vacant.
Two incumbent councilmembers, Vicki Sikkink from Ward 1 and Corey Simonsen from Ward 2, did not file for re-election, and no challengers filed for any of the seats.
The two incumbents could be reappointed, or the mayor can appoint someone else, according to City Administrator/Finance Officer Kristin J. Voegeli.
PICKSTOWN: No city election was held, as incumbent Craig Hibbs was the only candidate to file.
SCOTLAND: No city election was held, as all candidates filed unopposed: Randy Thum, mayor for two-year term; Tim Asche, Ward I, for a two-year term; Victor Settje, Ward II, for a one-year term; Myles Runyon, Ward II, for a two-year term; and Sean Barnett, Ward III, for a two-year term.
For the school district, a May 9 school board election will be held as Teandre Archambeau, Kelli Bauder, Damon Mogck, Lee Sayler and Sarah Schaeffer have filed for the three at-large positions coming due in July.
VOLIN: Russ Frazier defeated Martin Lawrensen 23-6 for a spot on the town board of trustees.
