A Bigger Road Load?

When winter starts to give way to spring, the county may allow for slightly larger loads on the roadways it administers.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to move forward with spring load limits of 6 tons per axle on county roads, with a few limited exceptions allowing for 7 tons per axle.
However, an audience comment after passage gave the commission some pause.
Cliff Madson of C&C Hauling & Construction approached the commission following the vote saying he had sought a 7-ton exception for one mile of 304th St. leading to a gravel pit west of Highway 81.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said that there is already a growing number of exceptions to the 6 ton per axle rule.
“We ran into the same problem last year when we decided to go 7 tons per axle for these grain facilities,” he said. “We’re opening up a can of worms. I agree with Cliff; it would be so handy for us to get in and out of the pit, but if we do it there, then we have to do it on the pit by Johnson Bridge … where do you start and stop?”
Commissioner Don Kettering said he had some issues with opening up another exception.
“I have a hard time justifying it if we do one mile or 15 miles,” Kettering said. “It’s the issue of when you make the exception.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy said these exceptions go against the advice of South Dakota’s Local Transportation Assistance Program (LTAP).
“The load limits are there for a reason,” he said. “If some of the people from LTAP are watching this, they’re probably screaming at home that we’re even talking about it. The last conversation I ever had with them was that we should have 6-ton (limits), period. But we do have commerce in the county, too.”
When asked, Sedlacek said it may be best to loosen the tonnage limits on the whole system rather than being seen as playing favorites.
“The only other option I could see us doing is just going back to 7 tons per axle on everything like it was three or four years ago,” he said. “If we can stay on top of our chipsealing and all that stuff in the future, I don’t see a problem with it. With the way the roads are, it’s kind of hard to go back to seven tons, but I do see the point.”
The commission opted to let the resolution stand as passed, but it will reconsider it during a previously scheduled special meeting Monday, Jan. 25. Sedlacek was asked to consult with LTAP in the meantime on what the best course of action would be.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Re-did reorganization which had been conducted at the last meeting. As part of this, the board also re-did the Board of Adjustment items from the Jan. 5 meeting, once again approving them;
• Heard quarterly reports from several county departments;
• Reappointed Sedlacek highway superintendent for a two-year term;
• Approved three plats;
• Approved a rezoning request.
