The Yankton City Commission opted to move ahead with a street reconstruction project, but not without some pushback.
During its regular meeting Monday, the board voted 5-2 in favor of the Fifth Street reconstruction project between Green St. and Broadway Ave. with commissioners Jerry Webber and Mason Schramm voting against the project.
The project received criticism from neighbors along the route, not because of the street reconstruction itself, but because of the decision to add sidewalks to both sides in adherence to the city’s active transportation plan. Concerns were raised about this requiring the removal of trees and landscaping issues. While alternatives were proposed, the project was passed as originally designed.
The board also voted 7-0 to approve city bridge inspections in 2020.
Commissioners Jake Hoffner and Amy Miner were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.