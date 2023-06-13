The following events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
• 9-11 a.m. — DAY CAMP: For ages 4-6. Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP: For ages 7-10. Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP: For ages 7-10. Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
• 7 p.m. — CORPS PRESENTATION: Join the Corps of Engineers for a program on Lewis and Clark. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: North Shore of Lake Yankton. Meet the naturalists for poles and free bait. Meet at Chief White Crane.
• 1-3 p.m. — FATHER’S DAY CARDS: Join the naturalists to create a fun card for your dad or a special person for Father’s Day. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater.
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. — GO FISH POKER RUN: Bring your bikes and participate in a go fish poker run. You will ride your bike to designated spots where you will play go fish. Participants can collect all four of their fish cards will receive a prize. Meet at the Midway Beach Parking Lot.
SUNDAY JUNE 18
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
