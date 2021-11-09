100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 10, 1921
• Three masked men held up the Fordyce State Bank, of Fordyce, Neb., about 12 miles south of Yankton, about 9 o’clock this morning, locked three of the bank employees in the vault, gathered up all the available cash (between $8,000 and $10,000) and fled in an automobile.
• Pier 4 is being “undressed,” with the forms being removed as it is completed. It is the last pier in the present channel of the river and makes a fine picture from the bank.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 10, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 10, 1971
• Four Benedictine Sisters who were members of the original faculty of Mount Marty College in 1936 will be special guests at a buffet dinner in Roncalli Center Thursday in observance of Founders Day. All four are active in the Mount complex: Sister Jerome Schmitt, Sister Serena Zens, Sister Stanislaus Van Well, and Sister Thomasine Edrich.
• Christmas gift items born of ingenuity, imagination and the work of nimble fingers were shown at the Yankton County Home Extension Christmas Fair Monday. This is an annual production at which the various clubs put forth the best creative work of their members for sharing with each other and the public.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 10, 1996
• No paper
