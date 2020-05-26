United Way of Greater Yankton will be distributing emergency food boxes safely packed and delivered by Feeding South Dakota. Food boxes will be distributed once per week in a drive-thru style, in the parking lot of the Yankton High School, 1801 Summit Street, Yankton, today (Wednesday) from 4-6 p.m.
Those seeking food are asked to bring a valid ID; arrive at the start time of distribution rather than lining up prior; and to remain in their vehicles until they approach the food box loading area. Enter off Summit Street, via the Yankton High School south east entrance.
United Way staff and volunteers will check ID’s and obtain demographic information from each family or carload, however there are no specific qualifications to receive assistance. Limit of one (1) food box per household, with a maximum of two (2) boxes distributed per vehicle.
Limited food box delivery options may be available to those who qualify through a partnership with Yankton Transit. Call (605) 665-6766 by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to arrange. You are asked that you leave a detailed message with your name, delivery address and phone number. For more information, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org.
