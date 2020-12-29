County Adopts New Wage Matrix

The year is coming to a close, but the Yankton County Commission still had some business to attend to Tuesday.
During its special meeting to end the year, the board adopted a new salary matrix for the county’s employees.
Chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that Tuesday’s action was a long time coming and needed in a county that saw uneven wage practices.
“We have had some departments that have had step increases for certain positions, we have some departments that have nothing and a lot of variation between them if they do,” Loest said. “The question of fairness always comes into play. The can’s been kicked down the road long enough and we felt that it was time to address it.”
She added that the process wasn’t always easy.
“It was certainly a difficult discussion to have because fairness in someone’s mind is not fairness in another person’s mind,” she said. “We did work over the last three, maybe four, months with the department heads working with some salary data that we were supplied by YAPG to make sure that we’re in the range that we need to be.”
Some in county government — including Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff — have brought up concerns about the proposed matrix, and commissioners spent nearly an hour on the discussion Tuesday, even rearranging some of the employees and which categories they belonged.
Tuesday also saw the County Commission take action on the County Health Board, which was set to be disbanded at the end of the year.
Loest said that the reality is that COVID isn’t going to suddenly end on New Year’s Day 2021.
“We’re looking at having COVID around, certainly, through the confined months of the year,” she said. “A vaccine may not get to the general population until the summer.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy said the situation that necessitated the formation of a health board hasn’t really changed.
“All of the reasons we started it and have extended it, none of those have changed,” he said. “I don’t see them changing for at least four months, probably six months.”
Commissioner Don Kettering opted to introduce a motion extending the Health Board to the end of 2021 due to the uncertainty. The measure passed 5-0. The commission could dissolve the Health Board if it’s deemed prudent to do so.
In another look at that coming year, the board also began discussion of moving meeting start times from the current 6 p.m. start back into the mid-late afternoon.
Loest said it’s clear — using Tuesday as an example — that county meetings can go very long.
“What was scheduled as an hour meeting is now a three-hour meeting,” she said. “Starting at 6 p.m. in the evening, often times we walk out of here between 11 p.m. and midnight.”
She said this is having an impact on those interested in attending meetings.
“I have received some comments from folks saying they have to leave the meeting early because they had to go home, get kids in bed or whatever.”
Kettering said that he favors earlier and more smoothly expedited meetings.
“One of the things that I‘d like to see happen is go to an earlier time, but during that earlier time, do the operational issues,” he said. “On these issues where there’s lots of discussion, making somebody sit here for an extra two hours when we scheduled them at 6:15 p.m. or whatever, (is) a waste of their time and we can do better. We can use our time better.”
The item will be discussed further during the first regular meeting of the commission in January.
The next meeting of the Yankton County Commission is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 5. This meeting will mark the reorganization of the commission, the swearing in of Kettering and Commissioner-elect Wanda Howey-Fox, and appointment of a chairperson.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Renewed insurance for county employees but will explore an alternate option for insurance in coming meetings;
• Received an update on FEMA funding;
• Approved an entrance application;
• Discussed the need for upgrading the Yankton County Government Center’s Wifi.
