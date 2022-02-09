Dickes “Comes Full Circle” With Mount Marty Role

At a March 2013 ceremony, Dave Dickes witnessed two family members’ induction into the Mount Marty athletic Hall of Fame — and came away with a life-changing encounter.
“I went to support my wife, Marcene, and our son, Chris, during their induction,” Dickes said. “I also graduated from Mount Marty, and it was a really proud moment for me. You don’t see too many mother-son combinations getting inducted, especially in the same year.”
Dickes wasn’t counting on the next message from the Catholic university.
Barb Rezac, the MMU vice president for advancement, knew Dickes was coming to Yankton for the induction. She asked Chris if he thought his father would be interested in becoming the school’s alumni director.
After receiving positive vibes from Chris, Rezac approached Dave about the job.
“Barb asked if I was interested and cared to interview,” Dave said. “It was a Saturday, and she said I could think about it over the weekend and let her know the next Monday.”
Dickes was stunned, but the timing was right for such a move. He was hired and later worked in the advancement office as a fundraiser, as the school — now known as Mount Marty University — enjoyed a period of unprecedented growth.
Dickes just retired from the position, working most recently with Rezac and Shannon Viereck in the advancement office.
Dickes came to mind for the original job as an alumnus and because of his familiarity with Yankton, Mount Marty and Catholic education, Rezac said. However, those gifts, along with his sales skills and ability to build relationships, made him a perfect fit for the advancement office, she said.
Dickes’ impact has gone beyond his job, Rezac said. “Dave’s contacts have led us to people who are now serving on our board of trustees,” she said.
Dickes grew up in Yankton, attending Sacred Heart School. During that time, he was an altar server during Masses for the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.
“I biked to Bishop Marty Chapel for the Masses. That was my first time at the chapel and seeing the nuns as a group,” he said. “The chapel was so tall and incredible, and the Sisters sounded so beautiful when they sang with those acoustics. When you were that age, everything seemed so huge and larger than life.”
After attending Yankton High School, Dickes returned to “the hill” and attended Mount Marty during the 1970s. He had worked at the Gibson’s store while in high school and continued working there 30-35 hours a week during college.
His relative, the late Sister Rosaleen Dickes, encouraged him to become involved in Mount Marty campus affairs. He ran for student government, serving as treasurer his junior year and as vice president his senior year.
“We brought the popular band The Association to campus. We worked with a music producer out of Minneapolis, and that was an interesting experience,” Dickes said. “We held the concert at Marian Auditorium, and the place was packed. We couldn’t hold everyone who wanted to attend.”
Marcene graduated with a nursing degree in December 1975, and Dave graduated with a business degree in May 1976. Although they left Yankton, they were destined to return decades later.
The Dickeses moved to Sioux Falls, where Dave worked for the NCR Corporation for six years and then with Novartis in pharmaceutical sales for 20 years. Also during that time, Dave worked interim jobs as executive director for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and then as marketing director for Dow Rummel Village, both in Sioux Falls.
Meanwhile, Marcene worked with the Mercy Children’s Hospital and the University of Kansas physicians group, living in Kansas City during the week and coming back to Yankton on weekends.
After their children graduated from O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, the Dickeses moved to Chicago, where Marcene served as assistant vice president for the La Rabida Specialty Children’s Hospital and Dave worked in insurance sales.
However, family matters brought the Dickeses back to South Dakota in January 2013, and they resided in Sioux Falls. The move opened the door for Dave to become MMU alumni director that April. He worked two days a week at MMU’s Sioux Falls location and three days at the Yankton campus.
“Throughout our lives, God opened so many doors for us that we could never imagine,” Dave said. “In the end, we came full circle, back to Mount Marty and Yankton.”
Dickes faced an immediate hurdle in his new MMU job, as Mount Marty had eliminated its alumni director position under a previous administration. “It was challenging, but I had graduated from the college and had connections with the Sisters, so I built from there,” he said.
In his work, Dickes constructed a foundation based on his two core beliefs: what MMU could offer the greater Yankton region and the importance of community support for the Mount.
Rezac sees advancement work as more than asking for dollars. “It’s about reaching out for partners, asking people to invest in us and join what we’re achieving and our successes,” she said.
Dickes’ made tremendous strides in terms of reconnecting the university with its alumni, Rezac said. Currently, about 1,100 MMU alumni live within 30 miles of Yankton, and 40% of all alumni live in South Dakota, she said.
Mount Marty students provide a large pool of potential workers for the regional labor force, Rezac said. “We import 18-year-olds (as college freshmen), and they can be used for jobs and internships. And we work to keep our students here after they graduate.”
Yankton has been blessed to have two colleges during its history, Dickes said. After the 1984 closure of their school, many Yankton College alumni are supporting Mount Marty because they know the importance of keeping a college in the community, he added.
MMU has seen tremendous strides in recent years, with the new fieldhouse as a major project drawing excitement in the community, Dickes said.
For academics, Dickes pointed to the “80 for 80” campaign. The 80th Anniversary Endowed Scholarship program raised $25,000 for each of 80 scholarships to mark a school’s 80th anniversary in 2016. The program was fully funded by 2021, with the Benedictine Sisters providing $10,000 of each scholarship and alumni and friends providing the remaining $15,000.
Throughout his life, Dickes has pointed to one key to happiness in all facets — keeping the personal touch.
“It’s all about relationships, and face-to-face is the way to do it,” he said.
