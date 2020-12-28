Seeking to continue putting the “care” into local free health care, Yankton’s Servant Hearts Clinic has reopened its doors for the pandemic.
The free walk-in health-care clinic is open again for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Executive Director Frani Kieffer.
“We closed when the pandemic hit back in March,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “We reopened in the beginning of November with COVID safety protocols in place.”
The clinic, which operates basically as an urgent-care facility, is open Monday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. and is completely free to patients, she said.
“We don’t take any appointments. It’s all on a first-come first-served basis, and anyone can come,” Kieffer said. “You don’t have to prove any financial information. Anyone and everyone over the age of 18 is welcome — even if you have insurance.”
The clinic does not offer orthopedic or prenatal care, she noted.
Once patients arrive, they are asked to remain in their vehicles and call the clinic from there so staff can send a COVID-19 screener out to the vehicle. Those who do not pass the casual screening are not allowed to enter the facility, but may receive a free COVID test in their car.
“We have a medical doctor on staff every Monday night,” Kieffer said. “We have nurses that are there volunteering their time and medical students to help run our clinic as well. Then, we also have some social workers and a pastoral care volunteer.”
Servant Hearts Clinic initially shut its doors in the face of the uncertainties involved with the novel coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
“When we shut down, it was just to ensure the safety of our patients and our volunteers,” Kieffer said. “We wanted to make sure that it was safe and that we had everything in place.”
Developing that safe process took some time, she said.
“We now have a great process in place. Our volunteers are all trained and know the process, Kieffer said. “At this time, we feel very comfortable being open again in this pandemic and that we will be able to continue operations with no further closures.”
In keeping with its motto, “In the name of Jesus, we desire to serve the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of all who seek care,” clinic volunteers seek to confirm that patients are receiving any support they may need, she said.
“We have a social worker who visits with patients, just to connect them to other resources in the community to make sure they have food, they have a place to live and if there’s anything else they need beyond the medical care they’re receiving,” Kieffer said.
The clinic, which works collaboratively with Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, can also screen patients and connect them with mental-health services.
Clinic services are not meant to be a substitute for long-term health care, but they are for immediate concerns, including some lab testing and non-narcotic prescriptions at no charge, she said.
“We really believe that everyone has the right to quality health care, regardless of their ability to pay,” Kieffer said. “So, it’s a great service that our volunteers offer the community of Yankton.”
Servant Hearts Clinic does not receive any funding from state or federal sources, she said.
“All our funding is donation-based,” Kieffer said. “So we really appreciate the support of our community, of our businesses, our donors and our churches, and everyone who helps us provide this service to the community.”
———
For more information call Servant hearts Clinic at (605) 760-0192 or visit, www.servantheartsclinic.org .
