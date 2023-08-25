GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska is on display for the next ten days at the Nebraska State Fair and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep the event safe for all. Troopers are also looking to recruit the next generation of Troopers throughout the fair.
“We’re excited for another great year at the Nebraska State Fair,” said Captain Dean Riedel, Commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island. “We encourage everyone to travel safely on the way to the fair and have a great time during the event. Our troopers will be on patrol throughout the grounds if you need assistance.”
Fairgoers can check out the NSP booth inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. Kids can get their own replica trooper hat, take a shot on the “Become A Trooper” basketball hoop, watch an NSP drone flight, and meet troopers from around the state.
In addition to the NSP booth, troopers and investigators will also patrol the fairgrounds to keep patrons safe. Troopers work in a variety of ways throughout the fair, using bicycles and all-terrain vehicles. The fair began Friday and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Any visitor in need of law enforcement assistance can contact any of the troopers patrolling throughout the fair, visit the NSP booth in the Expo Building, or go directly to the NSP Security Office, located at the Fonner Park Racing Office.
