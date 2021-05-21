100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 22, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 22, 1946
• Fond reminiscences of Yankton from the 1870s until the turn of the century were recalled by the five Loffler brothers, members of a pioneer Yankton family, who visited in the old home town and renewed friendships with old time associates here. It was the first time the five men had been together in Yankton since the 1900s when they left to enter the business and professional world.
• Bids will be opened May 21 on the first contracts sought in the Fort Randall dam project, Lt. Col. Delbert B. Freeman, Omaha district army engineer, has announced.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 22, 1971
• Relatives here received word that Daniel H. Stuelpnagel, president of Stuelpnagel’s Inc., died at 9:30 a.m. this morning (German time) while visiting relatives at Freeburg, Germany. He and Mrs. Stuelpnagel only began their vacation in Europe last Saturday and had intended to visit there about a month.
• The school lunch revolution is being felt in the Yankton Public Schools, where hot food service will be extended to all elementary grade buildings next fall.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 22, 1996
• As embers of their bonfire died, Utica Elementary School students ended the school year and the school ended its purpose. Tuesday was the final day of school for the building which had been filled with children and teachers since 1909.
• Two companies will be competing for local telephone service in six South Dakota communities, including Yankton and Vermillion. An Irene firm, Dakota Cooperative, said it will go head-to-head with U.S. West’s local telephone service in those cities along with Lesterville, Centerville, Viborg and Tabor rather than buy U.S. West exchanges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.